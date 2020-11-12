The Dubuque Symphony Youth Ensembles will present their fall concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.

The concert will not be open to the public; however a recording of the performance will be available for viewing on the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra YouTube channel until Sunday, Nov. 29.

The concert will welcome to the stage two new conductors: Ghyas Zeidieh, who conducts the String Ensemble and Philharmonia; and Rob Stull, who conducts the Youth Orchestra.

The offering will including works by Dvorak, Beethoven, Piazolla and more.

For more information, call the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra office at 563-557-1677.

