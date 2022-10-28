The Roaring ‘20s might have been called the Pouring ‘20s: Seems coffee-drinking contests were the rage. On January 18, 1927, the Reno Gazette Journal reported that Frank Trachimowitz downed 90 cups in three hours, 28 minutes.

The next month, 28-year-old Albert Baker, a San Francisco salesman, buzzed right by him, glugging 157 cups in six hours and 20 minutes.

