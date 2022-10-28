The Roaring ‘20s might have been called the Pouring ‘20s: Seems coffee-drinking contests were the rage. On January 18, 1927, the Reno Gazette Journal reported that Frank Trachimowitz downed 90 cups in three hours, 28 minutes.
The next month, 28-year-old Albert Baker, a San Francisco salesman, buzzed right by him, glugging 157 cups in six hours and 20 minutes.
I believe coffee offers great health benefits — but at two to four or five cups a day, black with no sugar, and filtered, not French press or drip/percolated.
Previously, I’ve told you about how coffee can lower lousy LDL cholesterol, and reduce your risk of dementia, cardiovascular woes, liver and Parkinson’s disease, some cancers, and acute kidney disease. Now, research that looked at almost half a million adults around age 58 for about 12 years has found that two to three cups a day of caffeinated brew decreases the risk of death over that time span by 27%; decaf reduces it 14% and instant 11%.
And, four to five cups a day of caffeinated coffee offers a 17% reduction in your risk of A-fib and other arrhythmias; while two to three cups of instant cuts the risk by 12%.
The benefits come from the caffeine and more than 100 biologically active ingredients coffee and decaf contains.
Caffeine promotes weight loss, memory and energy. The other ingredients in coffee appear to dilate blood vessels and protect their lining, change your metabolism, up insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation. All in a cup!
