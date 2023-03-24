The final time I saw my Uncle Bill was on Christmas Eve a few years ago.
Time had been harsh to him, with his health clearly deteriorating to the point of needing a cane to walk. His hair and beard aged to a bright white, and along with his jolly waistline, our young daughter had a double-take before leaning in close to ask an important question.
“Is that … is that Santa Claus?”
Recommended for you
No kiddo, that’s just my Uncle Bill, who did deliver some jolly good laughs over the years.
Bill passed away last month.
Looking back, I don’t know a whole lot about my Uncle Bill. While I was growing up in Elkader, Iowa, we lived right next to my grandma, his mom, whom he lived with most of those years. I’m not sure why, and those are questions you never think to ask as a kid. As an adult, I never got around to it either.
We’ll just chalk it up to the mysterious aura of Uncle Bill.
While much of his life is unknown to me, there are three things that I do know. He was an excellent artist, he loved to play Scrabble with his mom and sister (my mom), and his life’s mission appeared to be finding the Sasquatch.
Bill used a pencil and notebook paper to draw very vivid scenic landscapes. At that age, they were truly amazing to me. In 1996, I asked him to draw me a picture ahead of Super Bowl XXX, featuring the game’s logo and helmets of the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers. It was remarkable, and I can picture it in my mind to this day.
When it came to Scrabble, Bill was the ruler of the dictionary. He used to love challenging words and would get so animated when he was right, or when he scored big points on a word he put on the board. He would slap his hands together, back and forth and up and down, in satisfaction. There are too many times to count that I returned home from school to see my mom, grandma and uncle at the dining room table playing Scrabble. I’d sit down with my afternoon snack and take it all in.
As you get older, you sure wish you could go back and experience moments like those again, don’t you? I can only hope the three of them are reunited now, enjoying some laughter and a good game of Scrabble.
What always will make me smile thinking of Bill is how badly he wanted to find the Sasquatch. The “rumors” of it being a hoax were all conspiracies to him, and he couldn’t wait to sit you down, family or stranger, to tell you why the Sasquatch exists and how one day he hopes to find it out in those desolate woods.
Bill became somewhat of a recluse in later years. While I did see him on Christmas Eve family gatherings a couple times, I probably can count on my two hands how many times I saw him after high school. We didn’t share a special bond, and I can’t recall him attending any of my basketball games or anything, but he always was kind and made me laugh.
So, I’ll carry that with me knowing that he was truly one of a kind.
May you find peace and that damn Sasquatch, Uncle Bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.