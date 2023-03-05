Hardcover fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
3. I Have Some Questions for You, Rebecca Makkai, Viking
4. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
5. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
6. Victory City, Salman Rushdie, Random House
7. How to Sell a Haunted House, Grady Hendrix, Berkley
8. Stone Blind, Natalie Haynes, Harper
9. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
10. Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide, Rupert Holmes, Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster
11. Someone Else’s Shoes, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
12. Before the Coffee Gets Cold, Toshikazu Kawaguchi, Hanover Square Press
13. Babel, R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
14. Small Things Like These, Claire Keegan, Grove Press
15. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
2. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House
3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
4. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, Bernie Sanders, John Nichols, Crown
5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
8. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
9. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama, Crown
10. The Climate Book: The Facts and the Solutions, Greta Thunberg, Penguin Press
11. The Lives We Actually Have: 100 Blessings for Imperfect Days, Kate Bowler, Jessica Richie, Convergent Books
12. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People, Tracy Kidder, Random House
13. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Scribner
14. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
15. Young Forever: The Secrets to Living Your Longest, Healthiest Life, Mark Hyman, M.D., Little, Brown Spark
Trade paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
2. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
4. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
5. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
6. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
7. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
8. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
9. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
10. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
11. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
12. Heart Bones, Colleen Hoover, Atria
13. Legends & Lattes, Travis Baldree, Tor
14. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
15. Under the Whispering Door, TJ Klune, Tor
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
3. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
5. We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland, Fintan O’Toole, Liveright
6. The Nineties: A Book, Chuck Klosterman, Penguin
7. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
8. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
10. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
11. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
12. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America, Matt Kracht, Chronicle
13. Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention—and How to Think Deeply Again, Johann Hari, Crown
14. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
15. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
4. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
6. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
7. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
8. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
9. The Hobbit, J.R.R. Tolkien, Del Rey
10. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
Early and middle grade readers
1. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
2. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
3. The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels (An Indies Introduce Title), Beth Lincoln, Claire Powell (Illus.), Dutton Books for Young Readers
4. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Yearling
5. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
6. On Air with Zoe Washington, Janae Marks, Katherine Tegen Books
7. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
8. Matilda, Roald Dahl, Quentin Blake (Illus.), Puffin
9. The Windeby Puzzle: History and Story, Lois Lowry, Clarion Books
10. Frizzy, Claribel A. Ortega, Rose Bousamra (Illus.), First Second
11. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
13. Sweet Valley Twins: Best Friends (A Graphic Novel), Francine Pascal, Claudia Aguirre (Illus.), Nicole Adelfinger (Adapt.), Random House Graphic
14. Sisters: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
15. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
Young adult
1. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
2. Nick and Charlie, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
3. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
4. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
5. The Stolen Heir: A Novel of Elfhame, Holly Black, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
8. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
9. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
10. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
11. Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Monique Gray Smith, Nicole Neidhardt (Illus.), Zest Books
12. Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute, Talia Hibbert, Joy Revolution
13. Lore, Alexandra Bracken, Disney-Hyperion
14. The Davenports (An Indies Introduce Title), Krystal Marquis, Dial Books
15. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
Children’s illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
3. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
4. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
5. Very Good Hats, Emma Straub, Blanca Gómez (Illus.), Rocky Pond Books
6. The Sour Grape, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
7. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial Books
8. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
9. Bluey: Easter, Penguin Young Readers
10. Little Blue Truck’s Beep-Along Book, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
11. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
12. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
13. Evergreen, Matthew Cordell, Feiwel & Friends
14. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
15. The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!, Mo Willems, Union Square Kids
Children’s series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
4. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
5. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Cynthia Yuan Cheng (Illus.), Graphix
6. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, Christopher Hastings, Pat Lewis (Illus.), First Second
7. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
8. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
10. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
