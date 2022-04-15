St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., will host a series of events from 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in honor of its annual Community Ecumenical Good Friday Service.

Events will be available to attend in-person, as well as to live stream at stlukesdbq.org. Donations will be accepted.

The schedule includes:

11:45 a.m.: Organ, Charles Barland.

Noon: Procession of the cross; service: “Seven Last Words,” 20-minute segments led by area religious leaders and musicians.

12:15 p.m.: First word, the Rev. Stephanie Schlimm; music by DeLano Cain-Watson, oboe; and Heather Williams, vocals.

12:35 p.m.: Second word, Jeff Durham; music by Ann Duchow, violin.

1 p.m.: Third word, the Rev. Stephanie Ells; music by Amy Streck, vocals.

1:25 p.m.: Fourth word, Samuel Felderman; music by Sue Hattel, clarinet.

1:45 p.m.: Fifth word, the Rev. Lillian Daniel; music by First Congregational United Church of Christ vocal quartet.

2:10 p.m.: Sixth word, the Rev. Tom Shinkle; music by Alec Amonssen, vocals.

2:30 p.m.: Seventh word, Jake Kohlhaas; music by Otto Krueger, trumpet.

3 p.m.: Tower chime, RRS Stewart.

