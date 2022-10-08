St. Raphael Cathedral’s feast day liturgy service on Sept. 29 featured a little something extra this year — Dubuque Archbishop Michael Jackel’s blessing of a recently completed icon.
The icon was commissioned by Jim Mendralla, director of music and liturgy at St. Raphael, who donated it to the cathedral. It will be installed at a later date in the cathedral’s Hall of Saints.
“We’ll create a prayer space in that hallway where people can come and sit and reflect and pray,” Mendralla said. “It will be a good space for it.”
Mendralla commissioned the icon from the Rev. Matthew Garrett, a ROCOR Russian Orthodox priest and icon writer based in Boise, Idaho. ROCOR stands for Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia, a distinction that is important to members of the church to distinguish it as a semi-autonomous jurisdiction within Eastern Orthodoxy.
“All I told Father Matthew was to make sure that the Archangel (Raphael) and the cathedral were in the painting somewhere,” Mendralla said. “It is absolutely stunning. Everyone is enthralled with it.”
Iconography is one of the world’s oldest art forms. Following prescribed canon that dates back thousands of years, an iconographer uses a specially prepared board, dozens of paints, layers of gold leaf and, perhaps most importantly, a meditative and prayerful spirit to create a piece of art that is a source of spiritual and sacred devotion in the church.
Based historically in Greek Orthodox and Russian Orthodox traditions, icons have been embraced by Western Christianity in modern times.
Iconographers also are known as “icon writers.” The Greek term translates to “icon writing,” so it’s often said that an icon is “written” rather than “painted.”
Jim McVey, a friend of Mendralla who lives in Belmond, Iowa, pointed Mendralla in Garrett’s direction.
“I have always loved icons and, as a teacher, I used them,” McVey said. “An opportunity arose to go to an icon writing workshop in La Crosse (Wis.).”
That workshop was led by Philip Zimmerman, a Pennsylvania-based iconographer who is considered one of the best in the Western world.
“I had (Philip’s) name as a resource, and from there I found Father Matthew,” McVey said. “When my mother died, I wanted an icon in her memory, so I contacted Father Garrett and commissioned one.”
Since then, McVey has commissioned several other icons from Garrett.
One icon McVey had done last year had a symbol of St. Raphael in it, and he contacted Mendralla to see about having it blessed at last September’s feast day liturgy service.
“People really were taken with that icon,” Mendralla said. “Since we are kind of on the verge of doing restoration and renovation (at the cathedral), I wanted to give something personal and memorable, something culturally beautiful, to the church.”
Garrett, 45, started writing icons when he was 14.
“It was a summer job that my dad arranged for me,” he said. “At 14, I didn’t really realize my limitations, and when people said I had done a good job, I believed them.”
That summer job was in Zimmerman’s studio, and it led Garrett, a Pennsylvania native, down a life-long path.
“A few years back, my wife tried to inventory everything that I have pictures of,” he said. “At that point, I was closing in on 500 (icons). There are things I don’t have pictures of, so I would guess I’ve done somewhere in the neighborhood of 700.”
Garrett’s waiting list for a commissioned work is a year long.
“I called Father Matthew in October of last year,” Mendralla said. “So it took just about a year to have it done.”
The icon measures 2 feet wide by 3 feet long.
“That’s pretty big for a panel icon,” Garrett said. “I’ve done things for walls that are 10 or 12 feet, but for a panel, 2 by 3 is a pretty good size.”
Everything in an icon has a symbolic meaning within the canon of Christianity. Colors play an important role, and the figures usually are stylized and consistent. The prayers and intention of the iconographer is an important step in the process.
“It serves as a window to heaven,” McVey said. “And certainly that is a sacred thing to be experienced and to be in the presence of.”
