St. Raphael Cathedral’s feast day liturgy service on Sept. 29 featured a little something extra this year — Dubuque Archbishop Michael Jackel’s blessing of a recently completed icon.

The icon was commissioned by Jim Mendralla, director of music and liturgy at St. Raphael, who donated it to the cathedral. It will be installed at a later date in the cathedral’s Hall of Saints.

