Frances McDormand gives an Oscar-worthy performance in the bleak, yet beautiful, “Nomadland.”
Fern is a recently widowed woman who lives in her van. Laid off from her job at Amazon, she travels through the Midwest to find her place in life.
The film stars McDormand, David Straithairn and Linda May. It is directed by Chloé Zhao.
McDormand adds to her immense performance catalog with an emotionally resonant piece of acting.
She beautifully captures the struggles of living on the road. Often sleeping near gas stations, struggling financially and emotionally closed off, her character is very well realized on the page and through the performance.
I’d say that McDormand is worthy of some awards recognition for her work here. Her diversity as an actor is only further proven. This is a 180-
degree turn from her Oscar-winning work in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” a few years ago. I consider her as one of the best actresses of our time. Even with high expectations, she manages to surprise.
Zhao instills an almost documentary-like style to the narrative. Seeing Fern interact with other nomads has a tangible and in-the-moment sensibility. I almost felt like everything that I watched was authentic. The heart-warming writing and down-to-earth performances are what make “Nomadland” feel like cinematic lightning-in-a-bottle.
The cinematography is stunning. There are some drop-dead gorgeous shots of Midwest landscapes. Spanning fields, canyons and bodies of water, the imagery is irresistible to watch. Similar to the story, the shots feel documentary-like. They feel as if they’re captured spontaneously in the moment.
“Nomadland” sheds a unique light on an under-represented lifestyle. Based on historical events, the film can feel emotionally heavy. There are some dark themes and scenes of dialogue that can feel overwhelming. As the film unfolds, you begin to see the light along with Fern on her spiritual journey.
Zhao’s delicate direction on the story and McDormand’s outstanding performance make “Nomadland” one of the best films from 2020. I believe this will be a serious contender for Best Picture at the Oscars.
Zhao’s talents showcased on this film make me excited for her upcoming Marvel film, “The Eternals.” If she can lend the same humanity to the superhero fold as she did with “Nomadland,” it’ll be a true winner.
I give “Nomadland” 5 stars out of 5. “Nomadland” is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 48 minutes. It’s available to stream on Hulu and is playing in theaters.