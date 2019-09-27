GALENA, Ill. — The dramatic comedy with music, “Caroline Herschel and the Queen of Night,” will have its debut performance as a table reading at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St.
The play was written by Dubuque playwright Gary Arms, who teaches literature at Clarke University. The story is about Wilhelm Herschel, who lives in Bath, England, in 1788. He not only makes the best telescopes in the world, but he also is choirmaster at the Octagon Chapel with his sister Caroline who works at his side.
Wilhelm is about to marry a rich widow and become astronomer to “mad king” George III. Caroline’s world is about to turn upside down.
The cast includes Telegraph Herald Features Editor Megan Gloss as Caroline, with Jill Klinebriel as narrator and piano accompanist. Other roles will be played by Stephen Green, Stephanie Bussan, Sunil Malapati and Doug Mackie.
The reading will be directed by Carole Sullivan, with technical direction by Jan Lavacek.
Admission is $8.