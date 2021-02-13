What do you think about the involvement of religious congregations in your local community?
Are these organizations contributing only to the well-being of their members? Are they institutions that only address the inward spiritual needs of people?
While there is no single answer to these questions that describe all faith communities, there is plenty of evidence that religious congregations have in the past and are now making major contributions to the common good.
For the sake of building healthy communities, we urgently need shared commitments about what makes for the common good in our local place. This conversation is needed not only here but also across the country.
Faith communities have opportunities to act for the common good and to convene gatherings to consider issues that are of importance for the common good.
Consider the local organizations related to Dubuque Area Congregations United that are working for the common good. People in Need assists those temporarily in need of support for rent, utilities, medical and other basic needs. The Dubuque Food Pantry makes food available to hungry people in the tri-state area. And the Dubuque Rescue Mission serves the poor by providing shelter for homeless men and hot meals to all those who are hungry.
Meeting the needs of people in need, hungry people and those who are poor are concrete examples of faith communities contributing to the common good, especially in these economically challenging times.
We also need to create robust and respectful dialogue in our community about how we can promote the common good. We have witnessed many examples of how the public discussion of controversial issues can become extremely polarizing and divisive.
Faith communities, centered by faith in the God who has created all people and who safeguards the dignity of each one, have much to offer for promoting public conversations based on mutual regard and respect for our differences.
The Children of Abraham is a local interfaith community — including Jewish, Christian and Muslim participants as well as other religious and non-religious perspectives — that has cultivated and practiced the art of open dialogue to pursue pathways of peace and understanding.
Many other faith communities convene conversations on topics for their members that invite deeper engagement with vital issues related to the common good.
Faith communities are active in local communities to help build a culture that promotes the common good beyond self-interest. We need generous financial support for those organizations giving material assistance to people in need.
Furthermore, we look to faith communities for guidance on how to conduct difficult conversations on issues that require our attention as we seek to restore confidence in the common good.