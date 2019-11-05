Event: Hiplet Ballerinas, Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $25-$35 for the general public in advance, $30-$40 the day of the show; $19-$30 in advance for alumni, military and veterans, $24-$35 the day of the show; $15 in advance for children and students, $20 the day of the show. Tickets can be chosen as part of a flexible season ticket package or single tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Online: www.hipletballerinas.com
Tidbits
- Hiplet (pronounced “hip-lay”) combines classical pointe technique with African, Latin, hip-hop and urban dance styles.
- Homer Hans Bryant, artistic director at Chicago Multicultural Dance Center, created Hiplet to make ballet accessible by mixing the dance style with popular songs familiar to audiences who might not normally attend ballet performances.
- Featuring 10 dancers, performances often incorporate African drums with Tchaikovsky, arabesques, beat-boxing, even Tango en pointe, while showcasing Hiplet’s trademark sass, hip movements and struts accompanied by popular music audiences will recognize from Black Violin to Beyoncè.
- Hiplet Ballerinas first found fame in 2016 when its videos went viral on “BuzzFeed,” “Good Morning America” and The Huffington Post. Since then, the ensemble has traveled the world, performing during Paris Fashion Week, at half-time shows for the NBA, in Hong Kong’s Chinese New Year’s Day Parade and more.
- A free 30-minute special lecture will take place at 6:30 p.m. in Babka Theatre.