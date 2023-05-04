If your birthday is today: Channel your energy into making positive changes to your living arrangements. Take the initiative to improve your health and your relationships with others. Love is in the stars.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A hasty decision will cause stress. Relax, take your time and refuse to let anyone pressure you to do something you are questioning. Don't take a health risk.

