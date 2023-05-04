If your birthday is today: Channel your energy into making positive changes to your living arrangements. Take the initiative to improve your health and your relationships with others. Love is in the stars.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A hasty decision will cause stress. Relax, take your time and refuse to let anyone pressure you to do something you are questioning. Don't take a health risk.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) An opportunity to advance will unfold. A chance to earn more or receive a gift or grant looks promising. Set up a meeting.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) If you do your part, rewards will follow. Use your skills, knowledge and experience to help someone in need.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Nothing stays the same and it's important that you be aware of what's going on around you. Take care of yourself and those you care about.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Embrace what's new. Explore what you have in common with friends and peers and nurture meaningful relationships. Set high standards and strive for stability and security.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Emotional and financial matters will take a turn for the worse if you get involved in a joint venture or agree to share expenses with someone unreliable. Examine your living arrangements.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You'll be eager to take care of your responsibilities so you can move on to what inspires you. Get involved in a creative process.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Analyze the best way to lower debt and save money. Refrain from sharing personal matters. Someone you least expect will reveal your secrets if given the opportunity.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Open your doors to friends and relatives. The feedback you receive will help you update your surroundings to fulfill your needs.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Keep your life simple, meaningful and cost-efficient. Do what's best for you. Romance is encouraged.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Put a solid financial plan in place and do whatever's necessary to ease stress. Lowering your overhead will lead to valuable ideas.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't pass up a chance to learn something new. Someone will have an impact on your decisions. Include loved ones in your plans.
