If your birthday is today: Do your research and map out a solid plan. Oversee every detail to put your mind at ease and help you navigate your way. Turn your surroundings into your happy place.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take care of paperwork, finances, health issues or legal matters. Work to ensure you leave nothing undone. Stick close to home.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Honest communication will keep you on the right path. Be passionate about your beliefs and concerns. Protect yourself from those trying to scam you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You'll gain more if you listen instead of talk. Expect someone to use misinformation to push you in a direction that isn't right for you. Pay attention to how you look and feel.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Put a plan in place that eliminates debt. Investing money and time in something that will further your interests is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Pay more attention to how you present yourself. Update your look. Compliments will help you get what you want. Speak up.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Confusion will set in if someone keeps making changes. Ask questions and refuse to make a move without having all the facts.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Consider what it is you want. Envision how you see things turning out. Confidence will help others to see things your way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Intelligence and facts will help you make your case and win. Recognition for a job well done will come your way.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) When something or someone confuses you, distance yourself until you figure out how to handle the situation. Get promises in writing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take better care of your health and home. Oversee anything that others are doing for you. Change only what's necessary.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You have more options than you realize. Share what you have to offer. Take charge. A change will bring better results than anticipated.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take nothing for granted and don't leave important issues in someone else's hands. Use your intelligence and experience. A disciplined attitude will keep you one step ahead.
