If your birthday is today: Do your research and map out a solid plan. Oversee every detail to put your mind at ease and help you navigate your way. Turn your surroundings into your happy place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take care of paperwork, finances, health issues or legal matters. Work to ensure you leave nothing undone. Stick close to home.

