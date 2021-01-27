Dubuque’s Grand Opera House is soliciting artists for its next season of Easel Wars, a competitive live painting event and fundraiser, according to a press release.
Artists are given a subject to paint and a limit of 90 minutes. Painting takes place before live and virtual audiences, with patrons able to interact with artists throughout the painting process.
It will include two rounds, each consisting of three live painting events at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 10, 17 and 24; March 10, 17 and 24; and May 5, at the Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St. A recording also will be posted to the theater’s “Grand on Demand” page.
The final canvas will be raffled off, with proceeds benefiting the Grand Opera House. A round winner will be declared at the end of the raffle period during the third event. The winner of each round will compete against one another for the Easel Wars trophy. Winners will be determined by the dollar amount raised for each painting in the raffle.
Themes will be provided one week prior to performance dates unless artists are asked to paint a still life, in which case artists will be permitted to view the subject 30 minutes before the beginning of the performances.
The theater will provide the canvas and an easel. Artists are asked to provide paint and brushes. To be considered, artists should send a short description of why they would like to be involved and one to two images of their work. The deadline for submissions is noon on Friday, Jan. 29. The previous season of Easel Wars can be viewed at bit.ly/EaselWars.
For more information or to submit, email Michelle Blanchard at boxoffice@thegrand