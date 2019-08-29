Dubuque classical guitarist Marcus
DeJesus will host a CD release recital at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Drive, Jansen Music Hall.
The CD, “Retratos,” features a range of musical styles, from Bach to Bachianinha, and from choro to bossa nova. It symbolizes the past, present and future of his studies and pays homage to his Brazilian roots, showcasing his ability in classical and jazz, using classical guitar technique to expand Brazilian and jazz guitar vocabulary.
“It is truly an honor to be able to record Dilermando Reis, Pixinguinha, Jobim and others,” DeJesus said in a press release. “Keeping their music alive is my way to say thank you for creating such beautiful art.”
DeJesus, who earned his degree in music from Clarke University, began studying guitar at age 10 but was exposed to the instrument through his father — an amateur guitarist and a music enthusiast who inspired DeJesus to appreciate the classics of Brazilian repertoire.
His continued studies inspired his appreciation for composers such as Bach, and his 12-year residency in the U.S. further expanded his interest in jazz.