While the pandemic devastated many restaurants, the frozen food industry increased in sales by more than 20% in 2020. That trend continues both in the frozen dinner aisles at grocery stores and through meal delivery services like MagicKitchen, Yelloh and bistroMD.

Amazingly, it all started on this date 70 years ago when Swanson sold its first frozen dinner. In the first year of production, the company sold 10 million turkey dinner trays — all because of a mistake.

Fischer is professor of English

emerita at Clarke University.

