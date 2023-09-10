While the pandemic devastated many restaurants, the frozen food industry increased in sales by more than 20% in 2020. That trend continues both in the frozen dinner aisles at grocery stores and through meal delivery services like MagicKitchen, Yelloh and bistroMD.
Amazingly, it all started on this date 70 years ago when Swanson sold its first frozen dinner. In the first year of production, the company sold 10 million turkey dinner trays — all because of a mistake.
Miscalculating America’s appetite for turkey, the company ended up with a surplus of 260 tons of frozen birds kept in 10 refrigerated railroad cars. The refrigeration only worked if the cars were moving, so the train chugged back and forth between the company’s Nebraskan headquarters and the east coast.
Desperate to find a solution, Swanson salesman Gerry Thomas and bacteriologist Betty Cronin teamed up to create the “perfectly balanced” frozen meal — turkey with gravy, cornbread stuffing, sweet potato and peas. Labeling it “TV dinner” proved ingenious as 75% of American households had televisions by 1955.
Song lyrics from Little Shop of Horrors portray America’s cryogenic love affair adroitly: “Between our frozen dinner/And our bedtime, 9:15/We snuggle watching Lucy/On our big enormous 12-inch screen.”
As CEO of a growing company, my dad traveled frequently negotiating mergers and acquisitions. I missed him, yet I knew those nights had a good chance of being Swanson TV dinner nights — except without the TV. Watching shootouts on Bonanza was not conducive to the dinner conversation mom tried to enculturate in us.
I am also the ninth child in a family of 11 kids. As the older eight kids became teenagers, mom took on chaperoning dances, ferrying kids to sports and theater practice, sewing costumes, hosting teen parties and attending parents’ weekends at their various colleges. She was left with less time for cooking. Swanson to the rescue.
Little sister Bubs liked “Salisbury Steak,” but Charlie and I fancied the fried chicken version. The amount of crisp greasy skin was in perfect proportion to meat. I so loved those Swanson sodium-laced mashers with a center pool of faux butter that I dissed mom’s real mashed potatoes on Thanksgiving Day.
Tasting them as an adult, I realized the malady of my childhood taste buds. Those manufactured mashed potatoes tasted like a medley of metal. Nutritionally those dinners walloped the diner with 1,610 mg of sodium.
Other companies soon got in on Swanson’s success. Morton ads encouraged homemakers to “destroy the evidence” (i.e. box and aluminum tray) to dish up what your family would assume was homemade because it was so tasty.
By high school, I regarded TV dinners as gastronomic garbage. Even mom’s overly cooked rock-hard pork chops were more appealing. But if you’re feeling nostalgic, you can get a used Swanson box and empty tray on eBay for a cool $250.
As for me, I’ve moved on to a more refined connoisseurship. The only frozen dinner I’ll eat is Marie Callender’s chicken pot pie.