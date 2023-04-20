America’s favorite pastime will take on a new meaning this weekend for one musical father and his two musical sons.

Two Dubuque bands — including the Loras College Band and the New Horizons Band, a non-auditioned ensemble under the umbrella of the Northeast Iowa School of Music for members older than age 50 — will take center field at Target Field in Minneapolis on Sunday, April 23, in the matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Washington Nationals.

