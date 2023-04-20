America’s favorite pastime will take on a new meaning this weekend for one musical father and his two musical sons.
Two Dubuque bands — including the Loras College Band and the New Horizons Band, a non-auditioned ensemble under the umbrella of the Northeast Iowa School of Music for members older than age 50 — will take center field at Target Field in Minneapolis on Sunday, April 23, in the matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Washington Nationals.
Glenn Pohland, director of instrumental activities and chair of the division of communications and fine arts at Loras, conducts both groups.
They’ll also be joined by two high school bands — one led by Pohland’s son, John, 38, of Pierz, Minn.; and the other led by son, Joel, 30, of New Prague, Minn. Joel also is a Loras graduate.
“My oldest son, John, has taken his band before,” Pohland said. “The last time they were there, my youngest son, Joel, asked how he could get his band to go there. I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if all three of our bands could do it together sometime?’”
Pohland reached out to National Anthem organizers for the Minnesota Twins, who seemed to agree — it would, indeed, be cool.
“We got an overwhelmingly positive response to the idea,” Pohland said. “We introduced the idea to the bands back in October, and immediately, every hand went up. We’ve had a lot of support from the players, the families, the school and the community. Everyone is very excited about it.”
The four bands, which will include approximately 240 players, have been practicing the same National Anthem arrangement separately in preparation of the event. They’ll also provide a little pre-game music.
Pohland will have the honor of conducting the combined ensembles.
“My sons are being very kind to me, letting their dad direct,” Pohland said, with a laugh. “It’ll be a challenge to keep people together.”
They’ve also created T-shirts to mark the occasion, reading appropriately, “I Play for a Pohland.”
While the connection between father, sons and baseball yields one meaningful component, Pohland said it’s the connection to music that perhaps means even more.
“I’ve been taking the boys to baseball games since they were old enough to understand what baseball was,” he said. “But I think the bigger testament is how music has brought us all together. From junior high to high school, college and older adults, being in band crosses generations. I think the greatest thing will be seeing the high school students standing beside some of my adult players, for whom this will be a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and working as one.
“We might not be able to play baseball at 75, but we can continue to play music, and that’s so rewarding. For about 240 of us, this is a moment we’ll never forget.”
The first pitch is scheduled to be thrown at 1:10 p.m. Tri-staters can check it out with an MLB.TV subscription.
