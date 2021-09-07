A free screening of the documentary film, “Invisible Sky,” will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, in John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center on the University of Dubuque campus. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
“Invisible Sky” tells the story of a young pilot and opera singer, a plane crash that killed her and her friends, and a family’s search for answers.
At approximately 11:40 p.m. April 20, 2006, a Cessna 206 piloted by 24-year-old Georgina Joshi crashed while on final approach to Bloomington/Monroe County Airport in Indiana. The accident killed all five people onboard. After an investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board blamed “pilot error” and found that Joshi was the probable cause of the accident.
Unsatisfied with the findings, Joshi’s mother, Louise Addicott, and father, Yatish Joshi, retained independent experts to review the available information and further investigate the accident. That investigation led to a 10-year fight to uncover the truth and a legal battle.
“Invisible Sky” premiered at the 2020 River Bend Film Festival in Indiana where it received the award for Best Documentary before going onto screen at various festivals across the country.
The film has won two Telly Awards, as well as two Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts Communicator Awards.