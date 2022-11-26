Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Put your time and energy into something that leads to gains. Let your power of persuasion encourage the people you need on your team to pitch in and help.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Follow your plans. Don't let a misunderstanding ruin your schedule or set off an argument with a loved one. Be willing to meet halfway and engage in talks.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Change is up to you, so stop procrastinating. Look for ways to make your assets grow and your liabilities diminish.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Go directly to the source when looking for information. Ask questions and assess situations based on truth and what's possible.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) What you contribute will affect your reputation. Don't let anyone take advantage of you or shut the door on those in need.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't complain. Take care of your responsibilities. The more you get done, the better you will feel. Do what makes you happy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Incorporate what you discover into your everyday routine. Fix what isn't working and replace it with a healthy alternative.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Hard work will give you a sense of accomplishment. Make plans with someone you enjoy and discuss how to pool your resources.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Embrace what life has to offer and share your fears and thoughts with someone who can help you change your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Be honest and you'll speed up the process of getting what you want. An opportunity to learn something new can change the way you do things.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Take a break, do something fun, engage with people you love and discuss the changes you want to make that will improve your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Keep an open mind and discuss alternatives that won't upset someone going through a rough patch. An open-minded approach will draw interest.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) If you feel comfortable, you'll find it easier to take care of your responsibilities without feeling overwhelmed. The changes you make at home will have a big effect.
Nov. 26
