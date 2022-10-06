In August 2021, Hieyler Talley was walking through an art fair in Elkader, Iowa, when a collection of black and white images hanging in a small booth caught her eye.
“I just thought they were so beautiful,” she said.
In March, Talley realized a longtime dream, opening an intimate gallery, The Art Factory, located at 120 E. Ninth St., Suite 200, in Dubuque.
The images she had gazed upon months earlier remained in her mind.
“I knew then that I wanted to invite the artist to display her work in the gallery,” Talley said. “They’re so industrial-looking, so they work well in the space. I’ve also done some photography myself, so I know how much dedication it takes.”
A photo collection from Des Moines artist Judith Eastburn will be on display at The Art Factory beginning on Friday, Oct. 7, and continuing through Friday, Oct. 28. An opening reception will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 7.
The exhibit will feature eight prints that capture the architecture of old grain elevators from across the Midwest, coupled with 10 additional images of landscapes from across the world. Eastman is best known for the latter.
The elevators enable grain to be dumped into a pit, then to travel upon a continuous belt, emptying into buckets that scoop the grain and transport it into silos.
“The older ones are smaller and wooden and have a personality of their own,” Eastburn said in a phone interview. “They are being torn down every day and replaced by larger storage capacity elevators, so it’s really a treat when you find them.
“With landscapes, my parents always made sure we spent a lot of time outdoors, whether it was hiking, hunting for mushrooms or swimming in a lake. I’ve always loved being outdoors.
“My hope is that people see the images of the grain elevators as a portrait of this time in history and the landscapes capturing the different shapes and focal points we can experience in nature.”
A native of Iowa who has had her photography work displayed across the United States, primarily through juried art fairs, Eastburn discovered she had a photographic eye at an early age.
“I had this little box camera,” she said. “I could take a picture, but it had nothing to control the light or the focus. Everything was set. I used to get so frustrated because I couldn’t take the photo I wanted to take in my mind.”
As Eastburn grew older, she set the camera down for a time, pursuing studies in microbiology at University of Iowa before the need for a college credit outside of her major led her back behind the lens.
“You were required to take a course not in your major subject because they wanted you to be somewhat well-rounded,” she said. “I learned to develop film in a dark room, and I loved the process. It was fascinating to me.”
Eastburn completed her master’s degree in microbiology but eventually earned her Master of Fine Arts in photography, also through University of Iowa.
She went on to teach photography courses from youth to college students, even teaching in England for a time before returning to Iowa and participating in art fairs across the country.
Although her work is well-traveled, her exhibit at the Art Factory will mark the first time it has been seen in Dubuque.
“It’s a fantastic gallery and such an industrial area, surrounded by the beauty of the Driftless Region,” Eastburn said of Dubuque’s historic Millwork District. “I think the work will show well there, with the brick walls, the wooden floors and the abundant light. I’m looking forward to my work becoming acquainted with Dubuque.”
Talley said the exhibit helps meet a key mission of the gallery, in helping to expose the community to art and artists they might not ordinarily see.
Along with Talley’s work, Art Factory exhibitions typically highlight the work of just one artist, offering them a greater platform to display and exhibit their artistic creations.
Eastburn’s work will be available for purchase for the duration of the exhibition.
“So much of it is work that I am drawn to, but people who have come in to the space to see some of the other artists we’ve hosted have enjoyed it as well,” Talley said. “Experiencing this kind of work that we might not ordinarily have the opportunity to see helps us to grow even further as an artistic community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.