Tri-state clergy: Platteville pastor thinks deeply about his faith

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Most clergy members have experienced faith-driven journeys of some type or another.
The Rev. Larry Lloyd’s has included a 15-year stint in a French church with congregation members from 60 countries.
“I met people from all over,” said Lloyd, 56, who has been the pastor at Platteville Community Evangelical Free Church for almost two years. “It was 15 years of work and craziness. People were coming and going all of the time.”
Prior to that, they were at a church in the Chicago suburbs that became almost too predictable, sort of like preaching to the choir.
“We started thinking about the importance of multicultural living,” he said, and on top of that, his wife, Lisa Lloyd, had studied French and spoke it.
Lloyd learned about a church in France that was looking for someone who worked with children and music, something he excelled at. After an interview with officials from several countries, they were led to Europe.
About 20 months ago, they returned to be nearer to Lisa’s parents, who live in Middleton. He is enjoying the new challenge of leading a more rural church.
Here is a visit with Lloyd:
Family: Married to Lisa Lloyd, with four sons living in Spain, Vietnam, Canada and the United States.
How long have you been a clergy leader? 25 years.
How long at present church? 20 months.
Where else have you pastored? I was most recently pastor of Crossroads International Church in Ferney-Voltaire, France, for 15 years outside Geneva, Switzerland.
How would you describe your preaching style?
I would like to think my “style” is non-churchy, sincere, humorous and Biblically informed. The center of everything that I ought to say is the reality of Jesus as the Life.
What is your favorite book in the Bible and why?
I love the Gospel of John and the Psalms. The Gospel of John is the richest presentation of Jesus in the Bible in terms of metaphor and the grand picture of Jesus as Lord.
The Psalms, as Calvin said, presents the full humanity and fullness of human emotion in action with God all through everything that happens in life.
Describe a time when your faith might have been tested.
When hasn’t it been? There is a gap between the idealism of what I want to be and what I am. It’s not a small gap.
So each day is a test of faith asking, “Are you sure you’re with me still? I’m not making this easy on you, am I?”
Then, grace, the uncalled for love and pleasure of God as Father leaks through the cracks and soaks into me again through friends, books, birds and the Spirit’s constancy.
I’ve lost my parents, hurt people I love, lost close friends, seen expectations for my life shattered and not been able to make sense of much of it apart from the hope that redemption is real and more comprehensive than I’ve thought.
Describe a time when your faith seemed to be rewarded or enhanced?
A title of a book called “No Small People and No Small Places” has impacted my experience of God’s grace. He is in the small. So, my faith has been rewarded by everything around me: Smiles, conversations, insights, a sneaking suspicion that “all is well.”
Smallmouth bass, sunsets, friendships and proximity to miracles of love and perseverance and devotion of other people I’ve met. Oh, way too much to describe.
What would you say to someone who is wondering whether God is real or not in their life?
First, the reality of God is not dependent on us. Either he is or he isn’t. Whether we sense his proximity — or notice or own his existence — has no bearing on his reality.
He is the ground of all existence. Our sense of his reality in our life is complicated by us being us. He is not sometimes on or off like the wireless in your house.
Second, the sense of value that we know of our own lives, the value of others’ lives and the importance of our humanity is a reflection of our sometimes unconscious confidence that there is truth and beauty in us regardless of our good days or bad days, the length of our lives or the brevity, our capabilities or our inabilities — none of this determines our value.
This only makes sense if there is a constant source of beauty and value outside of our vagaries and fluctuations and frailties: Our inability to comprehend should not — and cannot be — the measure the measure of our worth. Therefore, as Paul says, “What can be known about God is evident.”
So, if you wonder if he’s in your life, maybe step back and allow the peace of God’s existence to become the foundation of new thinking about your value and purpose.