Dubuque Main Street and the Smokestack will host a free concert featuring downtown business owner musicians.
The event will take place from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Dubuque County parking lot.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Charlotte’s Coffee House, Hot Diggity Dogz and the Food Store.
The event also will include a free education station, which will hand out masks and provide public health information. Participants are encouraged to wear masks, follow six-foot distancing measures and other guidance.
For more information, visit Dubuque Main Street and Smokestack Facebook pages, as well as downtown