Actor, screenwriter and director Will Martel credits his late mother with lighting the acting spark that has led him to pursue a life on stage and in film.
That spark quickly is becoming a burning flame as Martel prepares to begin shooting a film adaptation of author Stephen King’s short story “Cain Rose Up” as part of King’s Dollar Baby Program.
He also is formulating a business plan for a Dubuque-based film studio, a long-held dream that he hopes to bring to fruition.
Growing up in the Old Town district of Chicago’s Lincoln Park, Martel said his mother chose to raise her family in the area because of its diversity.
“It was a melting pot full of kids,” he said. “Black, White, Asian, Hispanic. You had everybody. It wasn’t unusual to see mixed race couples and families. I never knew anything different.”
It was his mother’s interest in exposing Martel and his sister to a wide range of people and experiences that led her to often take her young son to the movies. When Martel was 5, she surprised him with a special trip to a Bruce Lee film festival.
“That was the very first spark,” Martel said. “Back in those days, going to the theater was like a sporting event. People laughed. People cried. People cheered. When (Bruce Lee) walked on screen and started doing his thing, it was magnetic and so powerful. And that’s when I said, ‘I want that.’ So my mom is every bit responsible for this happening.”
Martel has a day job to pay the bills, but full-time acting, directing and screenwriting always has been his long-term plan.
“I wouldn’t call it a passion because I think the word passion is overused,” he said. “It’s always just been one layer of who I am.”
A dating relationship brought Martel to the tri-states three years ago. Although the relationship didn’t work out, he liked the area well enough that he decided to put down roots in Dubuque and delved into regional theater.
He has acted on the Bell Tower Theater stage, and Fly-By-Night Production’s performance of “The Mountaintop” last year saw Martel portraying Martin Luther King Jr.
“One of the most impactful things that happened to me during that play was one day when I was getting out of my car and heading into Five Flags,” he said. “A couple was riding past on bikes and they stopped and said ‘Hey, Will. Great job. We came the other night and we loved it.’ And I’m walking into the theater and that 5-year-old inside of me is saying, ‘OK. I like this. This is good.’”
Amid the shutdowns and quarantines of last year’s pandemic, Martel launched his production company, Dragon Whip Entertainment, and shot his first short film, “Discarded,” which he wrote, directed and acted in.
The film has been winning awards on the film festival circuit. The screenplay for his next short film, “Blair and Tara’s Journey,” won best screenplay honors at the Druk International Film Festival in Bhutan.
Martel heard about the Dollar Baby program through a friend. King created the program in 1977 as a way to encourage writers and filmmakers in their artistic journey. It grants filmmakers the rights to adapt a Stephen King short story for $1, with the stipulation that the film not be commercially distributed and that the filmmaker send King a copy of the finished product.
Director and screenwriter Frank Darabont is undoubtedly Dollar Baby’s biggest success story. Darabont’s Dollar Baby film, “The Woman in the Room,” made the short list for an Oscar nomination in the early 1980s. He has since gone on to a long career in Hollywood, including writing and directing two Oscar-nominated movies adapted from the King library: “The Shawshank Redemption” and “The Green Mile.”
“‘ Cain Rose Up’ has been adapted before, four or five times,” Martel said. “I didn’t even know what the story was about. The title just stood out. I knew nothing about it.”
It turned out he had set himself up for quite a challenge. The story, which appears in King’s 1985 collection “Skeleton Crew,” is only four pages long. The subject matter, about a school shooting, also threw Martel off a little bit.
“I read the story and thought, ‘Oh God, what have I done,’ because now I had a difficult job — the task of trying to turn these four pages into something worth filming,” he said. “It took me five, maybe six weeks, in between working 10 hours a day and then coming home and writing.”
The result is a twist on King’s story of a shooting at a college. Martel said the original story, written in 1968 by King in response to the country’s then-deadliest mass shooting at the University of Texas-Austin in 1966, is even more relevant today than it was 45 years ago.
“I started asking myself what I could do to make this different,” he said. “So I made my main character a bi-racial girl named Carrie, and put her in that universe of being socially awkward. Maybe she’s experiencing some isolation at a school where kids come from privilege and she doesn’t, and how would she react to that?”
Martel said he has kept many of the elements of King’s story in his script.
“I just kind of stirred the pot a bit,” he said.
Martel has big dreams, and one of those dreams includes a film studio in Dubuque.
In 2008, Martel went to Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta to audition for Perry’s series “House of Payne.”
“I walked through these big glass doors, and behind the glass doors is this big waterfall,” Martel said. “And there’s a big mural that says ‘Tyler Perry Studios,’ and underneath that it says, ‘A place where even dreams believe.’ Wow. Just wow. That 5-year-old self inside of me says, ‘I want this. This is what I want.’”
He came home to Dubuque and put that movie studio dream on his vision board. Martel said the most asked question he has gotten when he’s shared his dream with others is “Why here?”
“You’ve got the (Julien Dubuque International) Film Festival, and you’ve got so many talented people coming in and out of here — people who live here, people who used to live here but felt they had to go somewhere else, film people who come every year for the festival and love Dubuque,” he said. “Why not here? And I guess that’s how I’m looking at it.”
Martel pictures a place where he can gather both experienced and inexperienced actors, directors, writers and others to practice and perfect the craft of filmmaking.
“I would start utilizing everybody. Every single person in Dubuque that has something creative going on,” he said. “Regardless of race, regardless of background. Because there are so many stories to be told out there.”
Iowa is not known as a tax incentive-friendly place to make movies, but Martel believes that can change.
“It happened in Chicago and I believe it could happen here,” he said. “Any place has potential to make those changes. I think people just have to see it. I’ve heard people say, ‘There’s nothing here. I plan on going somewhere else.’ Well, it takes that one person to see beyond that and realize that it could be something.”
Martel dreams of a place where anyone who has an interest can put their skills to work.
“There’s so much potential here,” he said. “From writers to actors to welders and electricians and carpenters. Everybody, no matter their background or their age or their experience, should get a chance to show what they can do creatively.”
While Martel has had a lot of encouragement, he’s also heard it’s a pie-in-the-sky dream. He’s even been told it’s impossible. But he isn’t deterred by nay-sayers.
“Nothing is impossible unless you’re no longer physically on this earth,” he said. “Then maybe it’s impossible.”