Event: Midwest Spring Jam, featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Twista and Do or Die.
Time/date: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
Site: Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Cost: $29-$69, plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available at the Five Flags Center box office and at FiveFlagsCenter.com. Ticket prices will increase $10 the day of the show.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
- Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has been ranked among the greatest rap groups of all time.
- The Cleveland-based hip-hop quintet debuted in 1994, shortly after being signed by rapper Eazy-E. The following year, the group released, “E. 1999 Eternal,” which topped the Billboard albums chart with the hits, “1st of tha Month,” “East 1999” and “Tha Crossroads,” which would become the group’s best-performing single.
- Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has tallied more than a dozen Top 40 hits, the most recent coming two years ago, when the track, “Fantasy,” reached No. 13.
- Throughout its career, the group has collaborated with a veritable “who’s who” of music, including Mariah Carey; Tupac Shakur; Notorious B.I.G.; Phil Collins; and Tom Morello, of Rage Against the Machine.
Twista
- Twista has been one of the pre-eminent names on the Chicago hip-hop music scene for more than a quarter-century.
- His breakout came in 2004, with the release of, “Kamikaze.” The album’s lead single, “Slow Jamz,” was a collaboration with Kanye West and Jamie Foxx that hit the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the first No. 1 hit for each of the three artists.
- Twista followed “Slow Jamz” with his second Top 10 hit, “Overnight Celebrity,” which earned him a Grammy Award nomination for Best Solo Rap Performance.
- Twista is known for his rapid-fire delivery and was certified as the world’s Fastest Rapper by the Guinness Book of World Records.
- He recently appeared as a guest judge on the Netflix hip hop competition, “Rhythm + Flow.”
Do or Die
- Fellow Chicagoans Do or Die are longtime veterans of that city’s hip-hop landscape.
- Their first mainstream success came in 1996, when the debut single, “Po Pimp,” reached No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100, while also topping the publication’s Rap chart.