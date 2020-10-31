Shalom Spirituality Center will host its annual Hope & Healing Grief Retreat from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, via Zoom.

Mary Potter Kenyon, Jaimie Hanson and David LaBelle will offer a day of finding healing through creativity.

Kenyon is the program coordinator for Shalom Spirituality Center, a certified grief counselor and author of “Refined by Fire: A Journey of Grief and Grace, Expressive Writing for Healing” and the recently released “Called to Be Creative.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Hanson founded H3R Journey (Hurt, Hope, Reflect, Heal) and is working on a book chronicling a family’s faith journey following the suicide of their son.

LaBelle is an award-winning photographer and the author of “Lessons in Death and Life.”

Workshops will include No Rules writing, photography as a healing practice, a heart connection craft, ideas for getting through the holidays and discussion and reflection time.

The cost is $35 and includes a PDF workbook, as well as the Zoom link.

Register by Thursday,

Nov. 12, by contacting Kenyon at 563-582-3592 or mkenyon@shalomretreats.org.

Tags