Shalom Spirituality Center will host its annual Hope & Healing Grief Retreat from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, via Zoom.
Mary Potter Kenyon, Jaimie Hanson and David LaBelle will offer a day of finding healing through creativity.
Kenyon is the program coordinator for Shalom Spirituality Center, a certified grief counselor and author of “Refined by Fire: A Journey of Grief and Grace, Expressive Writing for Healing” and the recently released “Called to Be Creative.”
Hanson founded H3R Journey (Hurt, Hope, Reflect, Heal) and is working on a book chronicling a family’s faith journey following the suicide of their son.
LaBelle is an award-winning photographer and the author of “Lessons in Death and Life.”
Workshops will include No Rules writing, photography as a healing practice, a heart connection craft, ideas for getting through the holidays and discussion and reflection time.
The cost is $35 and includes a PDF workbook, as well as the Zoom link.
Register by Thursday,
Nov. 12, by contacting Kenyon at 563-582-3592 or mkenyon@shalomretreats.org.