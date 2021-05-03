A joint effort between the Dubuque Museum of Art and UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital has resulted in the creation of 60 unity flags created by and for health care workers.
Unveiled in the hospital’s main entrance on April 29, the flags are inspired by Tibetan prayer flags hung over the Himalayan Mountains, according to museum officials. The flags include messages promoting peace, compassion, strength and wisdom.
The focus of the project highlighted frontline heath care workers and the emotions they might have experience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The flags were created on colored paper with embellishments. Participants chose a word, quotation or message containing a significant meaning to them and that they wished to communicate to their team members.