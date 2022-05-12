If your birthday is today: Rely on your ability to do research, and create a plan that encourages you to act and participate instead of standing on the sidelines uncertain of what to do next. Follow your instincts.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Look for the best way to get things done and refuse to let someone's input cause uncertainty. Trust your instincts.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Participate in something that sparks your imagination. The information others share with you will require adjustments to suit your needs.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Do your best to get along. A creative outlet will encourage you to focus on what you can do instead of on what you cannot.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Use your skills and stay updated to ensure you can function at top level. Use the experience you gain to help build a secure future.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) The interactions you have with people who can offer insight into trends or how to make your skills more in demand will set you on a profitable path.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Discussions will give you a better understanding of what's possible. Be honest about your feelings and intentions, and find out where you stand.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Get the OK before making changes that affect others. The input you get will help you decide what's feasible. Don't take on a burden you cannot handle. Be realistic and monitor your progress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Plant both feet on the ground and give your all until you get what you want. Make a change at home that will render your life and responsibilities more manageable.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take care of your physical and emotional well-being. Don't take an unnecessary risk that puts you in a vulnerable position.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Follow your heart and surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you. Give others the freedom to do as they please.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Focus on the changes you want to make. Avoid discussions with negative people. Take an intelligent approach when helping a cause.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Look at contracts and documents that influence your ability to earn money and handle it wisely. A change in direction looks promising.