David O. Dowling’s book “A Delicate Aggression: Savagery and Survival in the Iowa Writers’ Workshop” (2019), provides a critical analysis of perhaps the world’s most prestigious creative writing program.
Dowling, a professor of journalism and mass communication at the University of Iowa, conveys both the brilliance of the writers and faculty as well as the often contentious workshop methods that fostered the pressure to publish.
Central to the book is Paul Engle, the founder and director of the workshop from its inception in 1941 until his retirement in 1966. Engle set the highly competitive tone for the workshop’s scrutiny of the students’ work through his relentless efforts to secure funding for the program and publishers for its writers.
Engle also presided over the workshop’s adherence to the predominant literary theory of the time, the New Criticism. It centered on the close analysis of a work and discouraged workshop participants from writing about deeply personal subjects or deeply held feelings. Engle’s combination of pressure and promotion, coupled with the critical intensity of the workshop sessions, taxed the creative talents of workshop participants.
Flannery O’Connor excelled in the early years of the workshop despite the tense classroom atmosphere and dismissive attitudes toward women. O’Connor’s resilience, dedication and confidence in her writing ultimately led to Engle’s advocacy. She also was buoyed by her devout Catholicism, which seemed to contradict the disturbing subject matter of some of her works.
Several writers associated with the workshop rebelled against what Dowling described as “the New Critical doctrine of depersonalized writing.” Participant W.D. Snodgrass, authored a collection of poems titled “Heart’s Needle” and became part of a movement known as confessional poetry.
Robert Lowell, who chronicled his struggles with mental illness in works such as “Lord Weary’s Castle,” became an instructor in the workshop. Both helped to usher in a less restrictive atmosphere regarding personal expression.
Women faced particular challenges in the male-dominated workshop. Latina Sandra Cisneros’ beautiful poetic prose in “The House on Mango Street” captured her upbringing in a barrio in Chicago. Joy Harjo, a Native American from Oklahoma, bonded with Cisneros, and survived the rigors of the workshop. They were the first women of color to be involved.
As the workshop continued to evolve in the late 20th century, it attracted published authors to its faculty, including Kurt Vonnegut and John Irving, bringing greater prestige to Iowa City.
Dowling touches on delicate subjects in the book, including Dylan Thomas’ drunken arrival for a poetry reading in the winter of 1950. He was whisked off a train, given an ice-cold bath and taken to the lecture hall, where, according to W.D. Snodgrass, “he delivered one of his most beautiful readings.” Thomas died in 1953.
Conversely, T.C. Boyle overcame addiction to heroin and quaaludes to not only succeed in the workshop but to also become an instructor and an award-winning author, whose combination of sarcasm, satire, humor and acute social awareness has endeared him to his wide audience of readers.
Dowling’s reverential treatment of Marilynne Robinson highlights the final portion of the book. An acclaimed writer and workshop instructor, critics have referred to her as America’s greatest living author. Recently retired from teaching, she lives in Iowa City.
In “ A Delicate Aggression” David O. Dowling deconstructs the history of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. His insights are unsparing and honest, his criticisms are founded on documented events, and his praise is appropriate and measured. It should make Iowans proud.