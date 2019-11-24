As I celebrate Thanksgiving this week, my heart is filled not only with the joys of my private life but also with enormous pride for the leadership of Iowa women in public life.
They prove what Ayn Rand once said: “The question is not who’s going to let me, but who’s going to stop me.”
Chatting with my daughter recently, I said that Iowa might be the only state in the union to have these four distinctions all at once: A woman governor (Kim Reynolds), a woman senator (Joni Ernst), a woman president of a state university (Wendy Wintersteen at Iowa State University) and a woman executive editor of the state’s largest newspaper (Carol Hunter, of the Des Moines Register).
My daughter, who is a librarian, pitched in to research how unique Iowa is in this female-centric leadership. Only nine states have female governors, and only three have both a female governor and senator. Maine came in close to Iowa with a female university head and a female publisher.
Recently, I attended a women’s volleyball game at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, and a few rows ahead of me was Wintersteen, the college’s first female president, quietly cheering. Such sights in the stands and on the floor of Hilton were nonexistent when I graduated from Iowa State in 1974, three years before Title IX. Women’s volleyball didn’t play a full season in Hilton until 1995.
Regardless of one’s politics, there is much to admire in our motorcycle-riding mama and veteran, Ernst and in Reynolds. Both women have overcome serious personal difficulties and helped others by disclosing them — sexual assault in college and an ugly public divorce in Ernst’s case and alcoholism in Reynolds’ case.
As the first female combat veteran in the Senate, Ernst helped to lead the charge to restore the rights of Women Airforce Service Pilots — heroes of World War II — to be inured at Arlington National Cemetery. Reynolds helped create the first statewide Children’s Mental Health System, which requires core services for kids, and she is an advocate for much-needed job training for prisoners.
Joining Ernst in Congress are United States Representatives Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer, who both made history last year as the first women elected to represent Iowa in the U.S. House. Axne impressed me during the federal government shutdown by requesting that her pay be withheld until it ended. She also has an important role as the only Iowan serving on the United States House Committee on Agriculture.
Finkenauer, who was raised in Sherrill, serves on the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, where she sits on the Highways and Transit Subcommittee and the Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee.
I cheer her efforts to support community colleges and to revive much-needed technical training, which has fallen on hard times. She wants to resuscitate it not only for recent high school graduates but also for experienced workers who need to learn new skills in a rapidly changing employment environment.
In addition, the newspaper I am writing these words for has in Amy Gilligan its first female executive editor, who took the helm in 2017. For me, a testament to Amy’s skill occurred during the last days of the wonderful author and native Dubuquer Bob Byrne’s life.
I was reading aloud to a weak but alert Bob from a book of Amy’s columns for the TH. One of them made him laugh out loud, and another prompted serious reflection. If your writing and thinking can do that for a guy on his deathbed, you’ve got something.
What strikes me about the women leaders I’ve named above is that they share an important quality: They listen foremost to understand, not just to reply.