Upon first encounter, Stephon Baldwin seems a man of few words — that is, until music streams into the conversation.
“If I didn’t have music, I probably wouldn’t be here,” he said. “A lot of people say that. But that’s the way I feel. It gave me a voice when I didn’t feel like I had one. Things that were hard for me to say, music gave me a way to say it.”
Identifying with the word “Lyric” and adopting it as his stage name when he was 13, he began his journey into music six years prior to that, trading rhymes in rap battles between friends on the school bus.
As Lyric entered his teenage years, the stories backed by the infectious beats produced by artists such as Eminem, Tech N9ne, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and Nas began to enter his impressionable imagination. It sparked a passion for writing, as well as provided an outlet for his emotional turmoil.
Since those days, the art form has not only offered a kind of respite to Lyric, but it also has resulted in seven solo projects — four EPs, two albums and a mix tape — and one collaborative effort. Each has been written, recorded, mixed and produced by the 22-year-old.
Last year, Lyric opened for Nelly at Five Flags Center, a show that drew 3,033 and became the biggest crowd Lyric had entertained.
He also collaborated with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra for its annual Arts Trek concerts for local elementary school students, wowing kids with an original tune before launching into “My Shot,” from the hit hip-hop musical, “Hamilton.”
On Saturday, March 14, he’ll again take the stage at Five Flags, opening for the Midwest Spring Jam with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Twista and Do or Die.
“It’s pretty crazy,” Lyric said. “I spent so much time dreaming about doing something like this. Now that it is finally happening, I can’t even believe it.”
From school bus to stage
Born and raised in Dubuque, Lyric was an early bloomer when it came to music, cutting his teeth by rapping among friends before entertaining on small local stages.
“Most of the time it was free-styling back then,” he said, with a laugh. “It was nothing too serious. There were no structures to the songs. It was whatever I could think of in my 7-year-old brain.”
By the time Lyric was in eighth grade, a friend introduced him to a series of rap artists that fueled an interest in putting pen to paper.
“It was great,” he said of writing. “Something really clicked, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to do this.’”
It didn’t come easy. Raised in a Christian household steeped in the traditions of gospel music, Lyric described some reluctance from his parents regarding his musical choice.
“Music had always been a part of my life,” he said. “I have a lot of singers in my family, so music was in my blood already. But there was something about the hip-hop rhythms and the beats and being able to tell a story — not only with the words but with the flow — that drew me to it. The cadence and the delivery and being able to really connect with a listener and make them feel something, I always thought that was incredible. And that’s all I ever really wanted was to be able to connect with people.
“It was a challenge at first because it took a long time for my parents to accept that I wanted to rap. But once they saw I was serious about it, that it wasn’t a phase and that I was doing bigger things, they eventually came around and supported me.”
A wealth of material
Teenage angst aside, Lyric has shouldered a great deal in his two decades — much of which has crept into his music in tracks like “Hourglass,” depicting the passage of time; and “Life Goes On,” about overcoming life’s obstacles.
“A lot of my content stems from my childhood,” he said. “I had a really weird and sad upbringing. Compared to a lot of my friends, it wasn’t terrible. But growing up, I had to deal with a lot.”
Lyric described being bullied by classmates during his youth. When he was 11, he and his family were homeless for a year. The middle child of three siblings, Lyric also grappled with loss. His brother, Devonte, died in 2017. A year later, a close friend unexpectedly followed.
It resulted in depression and often feeling misunderstood by those around him.
“I tried suicide a couple of times,” Lyric admitted. “I’ve been in psychiatric wards and on medication. I always felt like nobody understood me, even my family.”
It was through music that Lyric said he was able to find common ground with others.
“Music definitely helped me heal,” he said. “It’s therapeutic for me. I don’t feel a lot of bad things about that stuff anymore. But it’s definitely still there to draw from when I need to. When I started releasing it (through music) and people listened and responded to it, I was like, ‘Wow. People relate to what I feel.’ It made me feel not so alone.”
An artist on the rise
Lyric is as honest in his writing as he is prolific, releasing a dizzying catalog of multi-track EPs and albums since 2014 and often beginning a new project at the conclusion of another.
“I write as often as I can,” he said. “I’m a very busy person, even when I don’t want to be. I love to take breaks, but my mind won’t let me. I just keep going. I have a lot of music coming out of me.”
Recently relocating to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Lyric continues to call Dubuque his home base. Along with other local musical acts, he strives to continue moving the needle when it comes to local exposure to hip-hop and rap.
Another Dubuque-based hip-hop and rap artist, Case the Joint, whose real name is Casey Olinger, met Lyric two or three years ago as a music mentor through the Dubuque Area Arts Collective.
“He came to classes but needed no mentoring,” Olinger said. “I think he was 19 then. I started taking him to almost every show that I was involved in from Dubuque to Iowa City. I wanted him to get the exposure I knew he was deserving.
“It’s awesome when you meet an artist that is ahead of their time but even more uplifting when you find out the kind of character they have. Lyric is so dedicated to becoming better at his craft. Then, add that he is very spiritual. He meditates before performances. He doesn’t drink or smoke. The kid is truly one of a kind.”
And with that, Lyric also remains optimistic when it comes to the future of hip-hop and rap and what he hopes he can bring to it through his musical efforts.
“(Dubuque) is an older town,” he said. “And of course, we’re in the Midwest. But in the passing years, I feel like (hip-hop and rap artists) have been trying to step it up. People like Case the Joint have been doing it for years. I’m definitely on a mission to get hip-hop more represented here. Five Flags is trying to catch more hip-hop and rap shows. I feel like many people around here are scared and intimidated by it or don’t understand it. But people are starting to catch on to the art form.”
Especially, he added, through vehicles like “Hamilton.” The Broadway musical penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda premiered in 2015 and has since brought new audiences to hip-hop and rap through its biographic depiction of Alexander Hamilton.
“’Hamilton’ brought a lot of people to hip-hop and rap that wouldn’t necessarily go out and buy a Bone Thugs-N-Harmony CD,” Lyric said, laughing.
It went on to win a Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, in addition to putting Lyric on stage to win over hundreds of local elementary school students, courtesy of Olinger connecting him to the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra.
He has continued that outreach, performing at schools and drawing upon his Christian ethics by avoiding profanity in his music.
“In the future, I’m switching up my sound,” Lyric said. “I like the sound I had in the past, but I don’t only like hip-hop and rap. I like all music. I’m a huge metal fan. I love Slipknot and Korn. I’ll listen to some Katy Perry and Taylor Swift. I don’t care. Good music is good music. And I like my music to speak for itself.”