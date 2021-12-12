Norman Rockwell painted “Home for Christmas” in his studio overlooking Main Street in Stockbridge, Mass., in 1967. Often reprinted as the darling for perfect holiday cards, the painting features a charming New England streetscape with quaint Victorian shops, wreath-adorned homes and a country inn.
Through an upper story window appears a tree decked out in twinkling lights. Shoppers stroll Main Street carrying colorfully wrapped packages while children joyfully dash across the snow. Mountains decorate the background. Of course, it’s snowing lightly.
Ah, the prefect Christmas.
But it’s forgettable — completely forgettable. Perfect holidays tend to be that way, drifting off in a hotchpotch of holly-studded stereotypes. It’s the oddballs that stick in memory. I love those nonconforming holidays that thwart the predictably cheery icons of the season.
One Thanksgiving eight years ago, my husband and I left home. My relative, Billy, had gotten into trouble and was cooling his heels as a guest of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Fortunately his incarceration was at Konocti Conservation Camp, a prison fire camp where visitors are allowed to come on-site beyond just a visitation room.
When I called my sister, she immediately agreed to spend the holiday in prison. Ellen joined my husband and me as we drove from San Francisco up through some of the poshest territory of wine country to northern California.
While we had to pass through prison security and body scans, we were allowed to bring in a cooked turkey and pie from the local grocery store. We sat at a picnic table outdoors under the watchful eyes of prison guards.
Confined to the table, nonetheless the four of us laughed ourselves silly over our extended family’s past antics. Billy also told us of the plight of fellow prisoners, all of whom would have far fewer prospects and less support upon release than he would. I came away from that holiday more grateful than I have ever been.
Meanwhile at home, our adult children gathered for Kidsgiving. They had a blast without us (although they are reluctant to admit it).
Then, there was my childhood Christmas when Santa brought family members clock radios, hi-fi record players, a portable electric typewriter, a plug-in cassette recorder and a slick Proctor-Silex electronic juicer — everything with a cord. A terrible ice storm moved into the area mid-morning.
Not only did the lights go out, but so did all those presents — No-El-ectricity. We dined on General Tso’s chicken at Toy’s Chinese restaurant in downtown Milwaukee where wait staff emerged halfway through dinner to sing, “Fa la la la la la.” While there were other holidays with traditional feasts and lovely presents, this is the year we remember best.
Recently during my dental check-up, the hygienist revealed her family’s exceptional yuletide. In-between cleaning my bicuspids, she noted that she and her husband have a house being built in Galena, Ill. Temporarily living in a small apartment, her family hopes to move in the week before Christmas. Their 7-year-old begged to get a tree in the new living room, so they found the perfect one at Ochs Tree Farm.
Tradesmen putting the finishing touches on their new home offered to water the bare tree for them. “On Fridays, they share a six pack at the end of their work week,” she told me as I rinsed. “Once in a while, they decorate the tree with the empty beer cans.”
May your holidays be as unforgettable.