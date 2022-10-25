Gene Conley was a three-time National League baseball All-Star and played on three championship teams with the NBA’s Boston Celtics. Wilt Chamberlin, a four-time pro basketball MVP, played volleyball for five years with the International Volleyball Association, had a track and basketball scholarship to college and was recruited by boxing, soccer and football organizations. Multi-sport talents can give you a richly diverse life.
Multi-conditions, on the other hand, can set you up for a truly major league risk for cognitive woes, according to a study in JAMA Network Open. How big a risk? The 62% of U.S. adults ages 65 to 74 and 81.5% who are 85 or older who are living with multiple conditions are at a 63% increased risk for dementia.
The greatest risk in women was seen in those contending with the combination of high blood pressure, diabetes and coronary heart disease, or pain, osteoporosis and indigestion.
For men, having diabetes and high blood pressure, or coronary heart disease, high blood pressure and stroke was most risky.
Because so many older folks are contending with multiple maladies, the researchers project there will be three times as many folks with serious cognition problems in 2050 as there are today.
Luckily, whatever your age, there is a lot you can do to help protect your brain.
The short course: walking 10,000 steps a day; strength training; eating high-fiber foods; eliminating red meats and processed or sugar-added foods; sleeping seven to nine hours nightly; learning new things and doing speed of processing games; staying connected; and practicing generosity.
