Gene Conley was a three-time National League baseball All-Star and played on three championship teams with the NBA’s Boston Celtics. Wilt Chamberlin, a four-time pro basketball MVP, played volleyball for five years with the International Volleyball Association, had a track and basketball scholarship to college and was recruited by boxing, soccer and football organizations. Multi-sport talents can give you a richly diverse life.

Multi-conditions, on the other hand, can set you up for a truly major league risk for cognitive woes, according to a study in JAMA Network Open. How big a risk? The 62% of U.S. adults ages 65 to 74 and 81.5% who are 85 or older who are living with multiple conditions are at a 63% increased risk for dementia.

