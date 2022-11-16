Site: Center for the Arts Theatre, 755 W. Main St., Platteville, Wis.
Cost: $15 for general admission, $7 for students.
Tickets are available by calling the niversity box office at 608-342-1298. Tickets also can be purchased at tickets.uwplatt.edu.
Synopsis
Set in Scotland, “Macbeth” follows the exploits of a celebrated general who is enticed by the prophecy of three witches to believe he will be king. With the help and encouragement of his wife, he sets in motion a series of events that lead to a bloody end for many of the characters in the play.
“Macbeth” explores the dangers of political violence, power, unbridled emotion, ambition and corruption.
Tidbits
One of William Shakespeare’s later plays (first performed around 1606), it’s believe that the source material for the play is the “Holinshed’s Chronicles,” a collaborative work of British history.
Shakespeare often turned to the book for inspiration for his history plays. Besides “Macbeth,” links also have been found between the “Holinshed’s Chronicles” and Shakespeare’s plays “King Lear” and “Cymbeline.”
The cast and crew are comprised of university students and faculty, and the play is directed by professor of theater Ann Dillon Farrelly.
“Macbeth” is Shakespeare’s shortest tragedy and has been adapted by Dillon Farrelly to be performed in 100 minutes without an intermission. “It felt important to me to allow the audience to experience the relentlessness of the play without a break,” Farrelly said in a press release.
In the backstage world, some think that the play is cursed and cast and crew will not mention the title, instead referring to it as “The Scottish Play.”
“Macbeth” has been adapted numerous times for both the stage and the screen, including versions that have been set in a fast food restaurant, the samurai world of Japan and Mumbai’s underworld.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.