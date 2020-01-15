“The Goldbergs,” 7 p.m. on ABC
In the new episode “Pickleball,” Beverly (Wendi McClendon-Covey) discovers hubby Murray (Jeff Garlin) is a year younger than they had thought, so she decides to give him a 50th-birthday do-over — even though he hadn’t enjoyed it the first time. Elsewhere, Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) tries to get hopelessly unathletic Adam (Sean Giambrone) in shape for pickleball tryouts.
“S.W.A.T.,” 9 p.m. on CBS
Jim Street (Alex Russell) confronts a seemingly impossible decision when he is caught between his professional duty and his filial commitment to his foster brother, Nate (recurring guest star Cory Hardict), after the latter is caught up in a criminal enterprise that could wind up ruining both of them. Meanwhile, the S.W.A.T. team pursues a ruthless crew that doesn’t hesitate to use lethal force.