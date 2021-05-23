If there’s one thing by which I measure every fiber of my self-worth it’s by how well I do at trivia.
When I come in clutch for the team, that’s a good week. When the best thing I can contribute is a half-hearted name for the team, well, that’s not so great.
Recently, my regular Wednesday night trivia team struck out into the sunlight for the first time in more than a year. It came just in time, considering it was almost my turn to come up with Zoom trivia for everyone again.
All vaccinated up and raring to go, we managed a second-place win and a pretty clever name — “The Return of the A-A-Rons” (we always incorporate our team member Aaron’s name into movie titles).
I had to dust myself off from a full year of pandemic home living, and I was surprised how ready I was to press myself into the seething mass of (socially distanced humanity).
Which isn’t to say it wasn’t a little bit overwhelming. There’s a definite difference between the gentle sound of cats purring and distant lawnmowers and the harsh sound of people-filled reality.
It wasn’t quite a sensory overload, but it was in the same ballpark. What’s that motion? Did that person say something in my direction? Do I know that person or is it just the mask?
But it was good.
We even dug out the old trivia drawstring bag, only to find it faithfully holding our (Frenzel wedding-branded) notepads and pencils. There were even a couple of gift cards we won in early 2020 before the full impact of COVID-19 had truly dawned on us.
It was close to normalcy and there’s a certain warm, familiar glow to that.
Are we back to normal? Will the pre-COVID normal ever return? Are any of us the same after 2020?
All good questions. I don’t know that I have a definitive answer to any of them, but I’m leaning toward no for the latter two.
Yes, there’s a satisfaction to seeing the outside world as something to be luxuriated in instead of feared. And, yes, I look forward to basking in the glow of in-person friends and family.
But I also feel a wariness — especially as someone who is immunocompromised — that hasn’t dissipated with the glow.
A travel bottle of hand sanitizer is guaranteed to be in-pocket next to my keys and wallet when I leave the house from now on. And, I’m pretty sure a box of disposable masks is a permanent addition to the center console of our car.
But what I think the more important addition to my days and weeks going forward is an appreciation of what I’m lucky to have, where I’m lucky to go and who I’m lucky to know. All three were sorely missed in the intervening “lost” year.
So, my weekly temperament might not be so dependent on that trivia score going forward. After all, there’s a lot to be happy about.