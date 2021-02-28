What's it worth on eBay? Trash cans could be stars

Yes, even trash cans can be sold on eBay.

My team and I here at EZ Sell USA sell just about anything that you can think of and some things that you might not imagine.

Recently, we offered for sale a pair of Steelcase wastebaskets. Steelcase is a manufacturer of office furniture based in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Founded in 1912, the company received its first product patent for “The Victor,” a fireproof steel wastebasket in 1914.

The Victor gained popularity due to its lightweight achieved through a patented process of bending flat steel at right angles to create boxes. Its ability to prevent fires at a time when smoking was common indoors, particularly in the workplace, also was a great selling point.

We posted this pair of 1950s trash cans for sale and found a buyer at our asking price of $75.36. The fun part about this story is that the buyer wanted them shipped overnight to a sound stage #5, level 1 in Atlanta, Ga.

The buyer was a set decorator and needed these vintage cans for a film he was making. Not sure what the name of this production was, but it wasn’t the first time we have supplied items for stage sets.

We had a novelty bank from the Chicago World’s Fair end up in the apartment of Sebastian, on the series “NCIS New Orleans.”

