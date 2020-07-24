The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra has appointed Rob Stull as conductor of the Dubuque Symphony Youth Orchestra. Ghyas Zeidieh also has joined as conductor of the Youth String Ensemble and Philharmonia, according to a press release.
Stull is Director of Bands and Assistant Professor of Music at Clarke University. Previously, he was part of the adjunct faculty at Seton Hill University and Westmoreland County Community College. He also has worked nine years as a resident artist at Pittsburgh Musical Theater, working at the Richard Rauh Conservatory.
He holds a Master’s of Music in conducting from Indiana State University and a Bachelor of Music in education from Seton Hill University.
He graduated with his Doctoral of Musical Arts from the University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music. While there, he was music director of the University of Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. He also was a graduate instructor for Wind Ensemble, Wind Symphony, Chamber Orchestra, Chamber Winds, Brass Ensemble and beginning conducting courses.
Zeidieh is an active musician and educator in Iowa and Illinois. He earned his Doctor of Musical Arts from University of Iowa, in addition to his Master’s degree, and earned his Bachelor in Music from Damascus Conservatory and University.
In 2019, Zeidieh served as the instructor of cello at Western Illinois University, where he was a member of the Julstrom faculty string quartet.
Zeidieh has led workshops with public school orchestras, youth symphonies and college orchestras. He has played with orchestras in the Middle East and can be heard on several Syrian film scores, in addition to performing with American ensembles.
As a Suzuki Association of the Americas certified teacher, he has additional teaching and chamber music coaching experiences and has been a guest cello faculty member at the Preucil School of Music Iowa All-State Strings Workshop and Valley City State University.
The Dubuque Symphony Youth Ensembles include the String Ensemble, an introductory honors ensemble for young string players; Philharmonia, an honors ensemble for middle and high school string players; Wind Ensemble, an honors ensemble for middle and high school wind, brass and percussion players; and Youth Orchestra, an honors orchestra for high school and college students.
Students gain experience performing a variety of advanced repertoire, receive coaching from professional musicians and participate in side-by-side activities with the DSO.