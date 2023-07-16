Dubuque’s riverfront in the mid-19th century was a beehive of activity — packets, steamers and barges made their way up and down the river laden with goods to be delivered to every river town between St. Paul, Minn., and New Orleans.
Steamboats often carried passengers, too. Some were traveling out of necessity, others for pleasure. Showboats, outfitted with theaters and theater troupes, traveled up and down the river stopping at river towns and performing everything from opera to political parodies. Heralds were often sent ashore to trumpet the announcement that a showboat had docked and tickets were for sale.
Salesmen hawking everything from photographs to medicine would bring their own boats to Dubuque and would often bring along a vaudeville act to attract larger crowds.
Recommended for you
But it was the circus steamboats that garnered the most excitement when one of them arrived. Stuffed full of clowns, acrobats, mysterious animals from exotic places and many more delights, the traveling shows were the idea of Dan Rice, a former circus clown who started his career in Galena, Ill.
Born in Manhattan, N.Y., in 1823, Rice was a man of many talents. He gained fame as a circus clown, animal trainer, commentator, political humorist, dancer and politician. After coming to St. Louis when he was 17 years old, he spent time as a professional riverboat gambler.
Rice became enamored with the circus after attending one with friends. Soon, he focused on performing and worked with many circuses, including that of P.T. Barnum. With Barnum, he performed as a clown and a strongman, being billed as “American Hercules.” Often dressing in red, white and blue-striped pants, a top hat and a star-spangled cloak, he is believed to be the original model for Uncle Sam.
Rice joined Spaulding’s North American Circus in 1844, and made his first appearance with them in Galena for $15 a week. Rice’s fame as a circus performer grew as he crammed his routine with animal acts, including an elephant, a trained rhinoceros, horses and more. His banter with the audience and his quick wit quickly made him a household name.
Rice was so popular that he decided to establish his own traveling show, “Dan Rice’s Great Show, Circus, Menagerie and School of Educated Animals.” Circuses in the 19th century had huge appeal, and Rice’s circus was no exception. From the circus’ home base in Girard, Penn., a canal that connected to Lake Erie let Rice load up his steamboat, and travel onto the shores of Great Lakes and Mississippi River towns.
In August of 1861, the steamer Key City collided with Dan Rice’s circus steamboat up the river from Dubuque. Rice’s pride and joy — his trained rhinoceros — was knocked overboard while still in its cage. It was reported that the rhino was worth $20,000, that it was presumed the animal drowned and that there was no insurance on its life.
But reports of rhino sightings began to come in, and a few days later, a packet company clerk found the rhino desperately trying to free itself from the buoy chain of a wharf boat on the Dubuque waterfront.
Circus steamboats were almost never profitable, but they were wildly popular and always created a sensation when they came into town. Rice played up this popularity with his own brand of comedy, satire and observations. He paved the way for comedians who used observational comedy and political satire, including the likes of Will Rogers, Mort Sahl, Bill Maher and John Stewart.
Rice, whose popularity during the golden age of the circus eclipsed Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey at one time, died in 1900. Girard, the town where he housed his circus performers, hosts Dan Rice Days, an annual two-day festival that celebrates the 23 years Rice brought the circus steamboat home every winter.
Sources: Explore Pennsylvania History, explorepahistory.com; Encyclopedia Dubuque; The Circus Saints and Sinners Club of America, danricetent.org; “Steamboating on the Upper Mississippi,” by William J. Peterson.