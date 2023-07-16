Dubuque’s riverfront in the mid-19th century was a beehive of activity — packets, steamers and barges made their way up and down the river laden with goods to be delivered to every river town between St. Paul, Minn., and New Orleans.

Steamboats often carried passengers, too. Some were traveling out of necessity, others for pleasure. Showboats, outfitted with theaters and theater troupes, traveled up and down the river stopping at river towns and performing everything from opera to political parodies. Heralds were often sent ashore to trumpet the announcement that a showboat had docked and tickets were for sale.

