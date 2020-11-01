I write this column from a location that has been somewhat foreign ground to me the past seven months: The Telegraph Herald offices at 801 Bluff St.
After adapting to more than half the year spent working from the solitude of my home — not having to wear a mask while there, worry too much about what surfaces I might lay a finger upon or whether a fresh pot of coffee was on — I find myself again getting used to a “new” environment as I lather on the hand sanitizer and suddenly have been made acutely aware of every surface I come into contact with.
For those of us making the transition back to traditional workplaces, the struggle offers a fresh, if not harsh, dose of reality.
I had managed to put some of the pandemic from my mind while safe at home. Now back “in the wild,” I admit, the renewed sense of hyperawareness is an adjustment. And while it’s comforting to communicate with colleagues in person again — masked up and 6 feet apart — the void of those who continue to work even farther away can be felt.
If 2020 has taught me anything, it’s to remain fluid in the ever-changing tides the year has continued to bring. It also has guided me toward practicing a heck of a lot more gratitude. And that has made a world of difference for my state of mind.
With the season of giving thanks upon us, what better time to reflect upon our blessings.
Here are a few of mine:
A really beautiful fall. One of my favorite locations in Dubuque this time of year is what I call the Burger King bluff, adjacent to the fast food restaurant on Locust Street. The vibrant autumn foliage there is exceptional this year — like a painting.
A clean bill of health. In a world where COVID-19 numbers have been climbing in positive cases, my mother’s last set of cancer scans came back negative.
The eyes of a child. Three years ago, I became an aunt to my niece, Lauren. If you’re ever in search of something to marvel at in the world, try going for a walk with a 3-year-old, where peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, whimsical jack-o’-lanterns and red maple leaves are the most exciting things ever.
An abundance of work. In a world where many are facing job uncertainty and scarcity, believe me, even on the busiest and most stress-filled days, I am grateful I have to get up and go to work in the morning.
Breath. If a daily meditation practice is not something you’re already doing, try. You don’t need to worship anyone or anything. You don’t have to have any earth-shattering intentions behind it. All you have to do is breathe. Inhale slowly on the count of eight, hold for eight, exhale for eight, hold for eight and repeat. If you become distracted, bring your focus back to your breath. Ten minutes per day of just sitting and breathing literally will change your life.
I invite you, readers, to share how you have chosen to count your blessings as well.
Note: In the last month’s column, I invited readers to submit answers to a list of movie titles described in the most boring ways possible. I heard from many who had been enjoying the challenge in trying to name them. At long last, the answers can be found as a sidebar to this month’s column at TelegraphHerald.com, under the “Features” tab.