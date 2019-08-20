Timber Lake Playhouse will present the play, “Steel Magnolias,” beginning Thursday, Aug. 22, and running through Sunday, Sept. 1.
At Truvy’s beauty shop, the motto is, “There’s no such thing as natural beauty.” Through clouds of hairspray and over the buzz of blow dryers, six southern spitfires gather each week to chat and support each other through thick and thin. But those bonds are about to be tested when M’Lynn and her daughter Shelby face a life-changing crisis.
The production will be
directed by New York director Dana Iannuzzi, who headed last fall’s, “Beehive! A 60’s Musical.”
“Steel Magnolias” stars New York actress Laura Speath, TLP resident acting company members Morgan Arrivillaga and Olivia Belfie, along with Chicago actresses Michelle McKenzie-Voight, Nancy Hays and Sandy Spatz.
Tickets are available by visiting www.timberlake
playhouse.org or by calling the box oﬃce at 815-244-2035. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, and until intermission on show days.