If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com. Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Monday, Feb. 24
Living Green in Today’s World. 6:30-8 p.m., Sisters of St. Francis Canticle of Creation Center, 3390 Windsor Ave. Learn how to make changes that positively impact the environment and start living a green lifestyle. Freewill offerings will be accepted. Details: 563-581-9462 or www.osfdbq.or/
canticleofcreation.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
National Pancake Day. 7 a.m.-7 p.m., International House of Pancakes, 1785 John F. Kennedy Road. Celebrate National Pancake Day with a free short stack of pancakes and a chance to win pancakes for life.
Details: www.ihop.com.
Dubuque Collegiate Information Technology Fair. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., Harbor Room. Open to college students who have an interest in the IT field and to high school students taking IT classes. Innovation session hosted by Creative Adventure Lab and employer booths. Lunch provided. Register in advance through your school. Details: 563-557-9049.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Finding Your Black History Roots. 6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Jacqueline Hunter, from the Multicultural Family Center, will share Iowa connections to black history. Learn how to explore your family roots with the library’s Ancestry.com database. Registration required. For ages 13-18, parents also are welcome. Details: 563-589-4225, ext. 228, or www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Julien Dubuque International Film Festival Winter Film Series: Decoding the Driftless. 6:30 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., ballroom. Explore the origins, diversity and resources of the Driftless region. Producer Greg Howe will host a question-and-answer session. Details: www.julienfilmfest.com.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Broad Ideas Opening Reception. 5-7 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St. Celebrate the art and artists of Broad Ideas, an organization for those who identify as women. Live music and refreshments. Representatives from Riverview Center and the League of Women Voters of Jo Daviess County will be available to offer services. Details:
Sunday, March 1
Bluegrass Jam with Fever River String Band. 3 p.m., New Diggings General Store, 2944 County Road I, Benton, Wis. Live music at one of Wisconsin’s oldest still-operating general stores. Food will be available. Details: 608-965-3231 or www.newdiggs.com.