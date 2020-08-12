News in your town

RIGHT AT HOME: Dining in the great outdoors, stylishly

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Nearly 60% of kids at risk of premature heart disease

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Early cognitive dysfunction linked to CVD, diabetes, smoking

Door-to-door troubadour delivers joy, connection to audiences starved for community

Ask Amy: Worried mom puts cart before carrot

Crescent recognizes 4 for impact on community health care

Ask Amy: Former student reacts to race-based game

Head back to school with 4 Be's for mental health

Grammy-winning producer Detail accused of sexual assault

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Do you get more fit from aerobics or strength training?

Best-sellers

Ask Amy: Mom worries that dysfunction will follow kids

Your horoscope

New on DVD

On the list

Concerts

Book review: 'The First to Lie'

Living with Children: Mealtime troubles

Style at Home: Change the way you see wood furniture

House of the Week: Cute Cottage Design

Plumber: Relaxing recommendation for in-home spa

Keimig: It's a special day to enjoy a book

Almanac

No fair? Try making your favorite fried fare at home

Fischer -- Savor the time: Live for today

What's it worth on eBay? The zenith of U.S. radio

Bruce’s History Lesson: (Don’t) play ball

YOUR HOROSCOPE: August 8

Mayfield: Just exactly where are we today?

Shalom to offer virtual programs

Workshop to examin right relationships with Native peoples

Twin Cities Black clergy hope to seize power of the moment

Ask Amy: Toddler-tornado makes a messy guest

Almanac

YOUR HOROSCOPE: August 7

Almanac