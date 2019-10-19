Driving home from a clergy conference in Des Moines, I spied a T.J. Maxx that needed tending to.
Did I need anything? Not really. I was window shopping, browsing, combing the shelves for bargains, consumed by the love that will not let you go. Fine. I admit it. I was shopping, for the sheer entertainment of it.
Soon, my little two-story cart was stacked with items I was prepared to evaluate more thoroughly while I stood in the long checkout line.
Did I really need those yoga knee pads to protect my knees from a yoga class that my knees had yet to attend?
Did I really need the low fat gourmet soy snack whose price had been reduced so often that any reasonable consumer might guess it was on sale for a reason?
Did purchasing a dog life vest at a bargain price commit me to getting an actual dog in the future?
Suddenly, the store’s loudspeaker blasted the urgent news: “There is a tornado warning, and we need you all to get away from the windows, and move to the middle of the store.”
As our phones began to chime out weather alerts, people said “Thank you,” to the store manager who had warned us first.
But when the manager announced that there would be no more check outs until the tornado warning was over, some customers started to grumble out loud.
The store manager stood her ground: “Because we value your safety and the safety of our employees, you can put your items on hold and wait in the store, away from the windows.”
“Good call!” shouted one customer in a loud voice, from the shoe section, like an Amen. But other customers in the check out line started to complain. Everyone wanted to be the last customer to be checked out. No one wanted to be the first customer to be turned away.
The most irritated customers expressed their disagreement by abandoning their full carts in the store and walking past the clerks, through the doors and out into the terrible weather to take their chances driving home.
“Be safe out there,” the manager said to them as they left. But she refused to lower the barometric pressure of the chain store until it was truly time.
As for me, I lingered and waited for the warning to pass. But the longer I looked at my cart, the less I wanted the things in it.
What I wanted was a voice from the intercom to tell me it was safe to go out in the rain. What I wanted was to hear on the news that no one had been hurt in the weather, that no one’s roof had flown off and that no one’s crops had been hurt.
Eventually, the weather changed from tornado warning to thunderstorm, and the clerks started checking us out again.
“Be safe out there,” the clerks now said to every single customer who left in the pounding rain, for now we were no longer strangers. Those kind words were worth more than anything in our shopping carts that day — a tender blessing, shared, in a stormy world.