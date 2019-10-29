Play: “Clue”
Performers: Dubuque Hempstead High School students.
Times/dates: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 7-9.
Site: Dubuque Hempstead High School Auditorium, 3715 Pennsylvania Ave.
Cost: $5 for general admission. Tickets will be available at the door beginning at 6:30 on performance dates.
Synopsis
The murder mystery based on the cult film classic and the popular Hasbro board game of the same name tells the tale of a dark and stormy night and an unusual dinner party where a murder has taken place. Each guest has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons and the host is dead. The iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock and Mustard race to discover the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up.
Tidbits
- There are 22 students performing in the production.
- Fourteen students make up the production’s crew.