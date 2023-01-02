Dear Amy: My father, who is 83 years old, was “picked up” by a woman of the same age at a senior center dance.

She moved in with him right away. She started out as being nice, but then she started to make up stories, telling our father that my younger brother was stealing money.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.