After more than a year of cancellations, postponements and hybrid programming due to the pandemic, the Grand Opera House will premiere its first all in-person stage production in June.
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda, The Musical” is the first production by the theater that will not be live-streamed or otherwise curtailed since last spring’s COVID-19 shut-down, other than social distancing seating.
British author Roald Dahl first introduced the world to his precocious literary character in his 1988 book. Matilda, an extraordinary girl whose home life is less than ideal, brings her wit and intelligence to her school, where her classmates are astonished and her teacher recognizes the special gifts her parents refuse to acknowledge.
The Grand’s production includes nine local children. Whether in other productions at the Grand, at school or with other groups, they’ve all been on stage before.
Maggie Pape, 10, who plays the titular character, is a triple threat who acts and sings, and has danced in “The Nutcracker” with the Dubuque City Youth Ballet.
“I like to sing and dance, and I like to act,” she said. “I like all of it.”
Sam Klinebriel, 11, plays sweet Nigel, one of Matilda’s close friends. He is a Grand veteran whose first role, if he remembers correctly, was in “Gypsy.”
“That was a while ago,” he said. “I was like 7, I think.”
Alaina Knepper, 12, plays Amanda, who is the center of one of the musical’s show-stopping scenes when the headmistress sends her flying through the air by her pigtails, will be in her second role at the Grand. Her first was in “The Lion King.”
“I’ve done school plays and things, too,” she said. “I think this will be my fifth or sixth play.”
Connell Brock, 10, plays Eric, another of Matilda’s classmates. Eric has the first solo in the show, but that doesn’t bother Brock, who has been in the spotlight before.
“I played Randy in ‘A Christmas Story,’ and I’ve done ‘The Lion King’ and ‘The Grand Extravaganza,’” he said.
Rosie Lange, 8, is taking on the role of Lavender, a likeable classmate of Matilda’s who quickly decides that Matilda will be her best friend.
“I started when I was 5 years old, and I’ve been at the Bell Tower for a long time,” she said. “But this is my first Grand play.”
Rounding out the cast of experienced performers are Evelyn Lenz, 8, as strong and bold Alice; Josiah Brookins, 9, as anxious Tommy; Xavier Thein, 12, as Bruce, whose funny personality masks his fear of the headmistress; and Isla von Mulert, 9, as feisty Hortensia and as Matilda’s understudy.
The pressure of learning two roles hasn’t fazed von Mulert.
“It’s hard,” she said. “But Hortensia only has three or four lines, so it hasn’t been too bad to learn both.”
In Matilda’s world, she’s different, which often leads to adults mistreating her. The cast talked about how Matilda uses her power to change the world around her, and how that has influenced how they look at themselves and their friends.
“Sometimes if you’re different, it can rub off on your friends,” von Mulert said. “And that’s not a bad thing. They can be different, too. Everybody is their own special person.”
Lange used her friendship with Pape as an example of how differences can bring people together.
“I’ve met Maggie before. I used to go to school with her,” she said. “But I didn’t really remember her because I was little and I didn’t really know her. But then when I saw her here, we started hanging out with each other and got to be friends. Everybody is different in their own way. And that’s OK. That’s what makes us kind of amazing.”
The cast also talked about how being in “Matilda” has helped them come out of their shells and even increased their reading ability.
“I liked that there was a lot of reading the script,” Lenz said. “It helped with my reading a lot.”
Brookins said theater has helped him overcome his shyness as he has progressed to larger roles.
“When I was younger, I used to be this shy person,” he said. “Now I’m going to be the Duke of Weselton in ‘Frozen Jr.’ (this summer). It’s my first time getting a big part.”
Knepper agreed that being in plays has helped with her confidence.
“I’ve always been shy personality-wise,” she said. “My dad really loves theater, but my mom, who I’m more like, is really scared to be up on stage. When she saw me on stage for the first time, one of my teachers asked, ‘Is that Alaina?’ and my mom said, ‘I don’t know.’ She’d never seen me that way before.”
As for their futures in the theater world? Well, opinions vary.
“I want to be on Broadway,” von Mulert said.
“I probably will (keep doing it) as an adult,” Knepper said. “I just don’t know if I can get anywhere with it. I like doing a lot of stuff.”
“I kind of want to do this in the future, but not really when I’m an adult, because I kind of want to do other things with my life,” Brock said. “I want to check some stuff off my list while I’m young.”
“I really enjoy the theater,” Thein said. “And I will try to continue it as much as I can, but I also have things I like to do just as much, like baseball.”
“I like theater,” Brookins said. “But my main thing that I really want to become, like, in my whole entire life is a scientist.”
“I want to become a vet,” Lenz said. “I really love dogs, and would really like to help stop the extinction of animals.”
“I want to be a scientist, too,” Lange said. “I want to take an adventure around the world and see different things. And I also want to write for a newspaper.”
“I might want to stay with theater,” Pape said. “But when I’m older I kind of want to be a teacher, but maybe like teaching theater or being a director, because I really like theater. Or I might also be an actor. I’m trying to keep my options open.”
While these young performers might pursue a different path when they get older, they all seem to be thoroughly enjoying their present life in the theater.
“I really like the environment,” Pape said. “I like the acting, and I like how everybody is really nice. It’s just a fun place to be at night, and I really like to do it.”
Her fellow actors agree.
“I really like it all,” Klinebriel said. “That’s why I keep doing it.”