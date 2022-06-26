As Independence Day approaches, communities throughout the tri-state area are preparing to host vibrant and colorful fireworks-filled celebrations.
Throughout the weekend of July 4, cities will feature a variety of events and activities, all concluding in an explosive finale as fireworks erupt and illuminate the night sky.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with organizers of a few notable fireworks shows planned in the area for tips and advice on how to best enjoy the holiday weekend.
Dyersville, Iowa
On July 3, Commercial Club Park and Events Center will host its annual independence day celebration, featuring food, fun and fireworks.
At dusk, the fields of Commercial Club Park will light up with a ground and aerial fireworks show that will last about 30 minutes. But Ashley Cosselman, director of Commercial Club Park, said that is only the finale to an evening filled with activities for the entire family.
“There are going to be a variety of things for everybody,” Cosselman said. “We have been putting this on for decades, and we like to make it special for the whole community.”
Starting at 5 p.m., the gates to Commercial Club Park will open. Children 5 and younger can enter for free, while anyone older will need to pay an entrance fee of $4. Cosselman said the money allows Commercial Club Park to pay for the fireworks show.
At the park, there will be a wide variety of activities. Inflatable toys, face painting, games and rides will be made available to children, while adults can compete in bingo or listen to live music.
Cosselman said attendees also can purchase traditional concessions food and beverages at the park, along with ice cream from the Delaware County Dairy Association.
At 9 p.m., the lights will dim and people will take their places for the fireworks show. Cosselman recommended people bring blankets and chairs and lay them out ahead of time to save their spots and get the best view for a fireworks display.
“We have an aerial and ground display and everything is in sync with music,” Cosselman said. “It’s definitely something you don’t want to miss.”
Galena, Ill.
On July 4, the Kiwanis Club of Galena will hold its special Independence Day celebration at Grant Park with a fireworks show, featuring large aerial fireworks and, in keeping with the town’s Civil War roots, the firing of a cannon.
Brandon Behlke, president of the Kiwanis Club of Galena, said attendees are encouraged to find a spot along the Galena River levy or by the bridge, stressing that the best seat faces both the park and the nearby train tracks, where fireworks also will be fired from.
“We are able to do a layered show,” Behlke said. “We’ll have stuff in the sky and on the train tracks and the location makes it all very unique.”
Prior to the show, Behlke said the Kiwanis Club will present live music down by the historic post office on Green Street from 6 to 9:30 p.m., with food sold by G.O.A.T.S. bicycle club. Frozen custard also will be available.
Behlke encouraged people to bring blankets and chairs for the event and encouraged attendees to donate to the Kiwanis Club, which, for the past 28 years, has raised money for the city’s annual fireworks show.
Behlke said support for the fireworks display in Galena is especially important this year given the increased cost of fireworks.
“It’s gone from about $10,000 to $12,000 to pay for all the fireworks,” Behlke said. “We had to work even harder this year to raise money for the show.”
Platteville, Wis.
Every July 4, the Platteville Fourth of July Committee, without fail, holds its yearly fireworks show at Legion Park. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many events and stores were closed on July 4, the committee still set off fireworks at dusk.
Kathy Kopp, chair of the committee, said the event is a truly special spectacle for attendees, who, by setting up their chairs and blankets at the park, can get an up close and bombastic ground and aerial fireworks display.
“There are a lot of trees in Platteville, so you really need to be at the park to get the full effect,” Kopp said. “It’s a phenomenal show.”
However, the fireworks show is just the beginning of July 4 celebrations in Platteville. Throughout the day, a number of other events will be held to celebrate the independence of the United States.
The day will start with the Clare Bank 5K Walk/Run, a race that will end near the Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums, which hosts a variety of Independence Day themed activities, including demonstrations, crafts and music.
Legion Park will be filled with activities as well, including bouncy houses, a bean bag tournament, food and live music.
Kopp said the Fourth of July is an important holiday for the community of Platteville, and people throughout the area are invited to come and join in the celebrations.
“There’s a tremendous amount of activity going on throughout the day,” she said. “If you are patriotic, there is plenty of stuff to do.”
