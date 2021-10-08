“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” finds a more cohesive tone than its 2018 messy predecessor.
The sequel is a gleefully silly surprise that doesn’t take itself too seriously. This is a marked improvement.
Eddie Brock hopes to revive his journalism career by interviewing famed serial killer Cletus Kasady. Unbeknownst to Brock, Kasady is the host of the alien symbiote known as Carnage. As the title suggests, Carnage ensues.
The film stars Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Stephen Graham and Reid Scott. It’s directed by Andy Serkis.
The original “Venom” was a nightmare ride of inconsistent blends of horror and comedy. The film didn’t know which tone to stick to. With some shaky CGI, incomprehensible voice-over by Hardy and some under-written characters, the whole thing came off as a misguided mess. To say the least, I was not looking forward to the sequel.
In a surprise turn of events, “Let There Be Carnage” harnesses more of the sillier tone that I wish the first film had taken. While there are plenty of eye-roll moments, this sequel is consistently enjoyable garbage.
Hardy comes into his own this time around as Eddie/Venom. The banter between Eddie and his alien symbiote living inside his thoughts is snappy and fun. Hardy’s voice-over for Venom is easier to understand and less slurrish this time — though it isn’t always so smooth.
Harrelson’s over-the-top performance fits the wacky tone of the movie. It’s not to be taken seriously. If you can get behind the B-movie tone and cadence of the performance, then you’ll connect with Harrelson’s work here. He’s clearly letting loose and having fun.
Williams’ incredible talents are wasted. She feels like she’s been miscast and is only here because of contractural obligations. She has a few entertaining moments opposite Hardy, but she’s definitely not at her best because the material is weak.
Harris inclusion seems unnecessary. She also is not given a satisfying script. She plays a secondary antagonistic role opposite Harrelson. While I can get behind their romantic chemistry, her character is given such poor setup that the movie easily could have done without her.
In general, “Let There Be Carnage” doesn’t beat around the bush. There’s less filler here than the original, which is showcased by its near-90 minute runtime. The action is breezy and consistent throughout.
Though it feels a bit smaller in scale, it does a better job within the slightly constrained box. The original felt pressured to meet certain genre standards with overly produced action that looked very poor in execution. Thankfully, the sequel reins in the scope to a more manageable scale.
The visual look for Venom and Carnage are pretty slick. The climactic fight in a church offers the best entertainment value. The mix of black and red color palettes make for some visually engaging action.
Though there are definitely some iffy shots, the visuals are more consistent than the first film. Some exceptions do exist, as when Hardy’s face splits with Venom’s face; the juxtaposition looks like a messy glob.
“Let There Be Carnage” is a B-movie that embraces its campiness. If you expect a film with a well-executed story and character development, you’re not in the target demographic. I went in with zero expectations, but was met with a fun popcorn movie that was missing in the original.
It’s deeply flawed, but to be honest — I didn’t care. I doubt fans will care too much either with their popcorn buckets in front of their faces.
I give “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” 3.5 stars out of 5. The film is rated PG-13 and runs for 1 hour and 37 minutes. It’s now playing in theaters.