In the 1940s, Bugs Bunny declared, “Carrots are divine ... You get a dozen for a dime. It’s maaaa-gic!” The magic, it turns out, is mostly from the beta carotene they contain. It acts as an anti-inflammatory and is an essential building block of vitamin A.
According to a new study in the Journal of Nutrition, eating carrots is a great way to lower your lousy LDL by 10 mg/dL in 10 days. Another study from Canada’s University of Otago lists raw carrots as the No. 1 vegetable for improved mental health. The researchers, writing in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, hypothesize it’s because raw carrots deliver more brain- and cardiovascular-friendly nutrients. The National Institute of Health’s Office of Dietary Supplements says 1/2 cup of raw carrots contains half of your daily value for vitamin A.
So, grate some carrots onto your salad tonight and try this Carrot Crema recipe from Dr. Mike’s “What to Eat When Cookbook.” Ingredients: 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil; 4 medium-large carrots, peeled, cut into 1/4-inch-thick rounds; 1/2 cup water; 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt.
Instructions: Heat 2 tablespoons oil in large skillet over medium heat. Spread out the carrots in a single layer. Cook without stirring, about 5 minutes. Add 1/2 cup water. Reduce to medium-low heat; simmer until the carrots are tender, but not too soft, 4-5 minutes. Scrape carrots and juices into a high-speed blender. Blend for a few 30-second intervals, scraping down the sides after each time. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and puree until smooth, 1-2 minutes. Season with salt. Magnifique!
