Audiences craving an entertaining end-of-summer comedy should consider the raunchy, “Good Boys.”
The film follows the foul-mouthed adventures of sixth-graders Max (Jacob Tremblay), Thor, (Brady Noon) and Lucas (Keith L. Williams). When Max attempts to impress a girl, they embark on a ludicrous series of events.
The film is produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. It also stars Will Forte and Molly Gordon. Gene Stupnitsky delivers his directorial debut.
“Good Boys” has been labeled as “Superbad” with middle schoolers — and that’s accurate. There’s language, alcohol and drugs involved, although it’s typically played for ironic laughs.
While the film can fall into predictable conventions of the genre, it’s bolstered by three engaging lead performances. The comedic chemistry between Tremblay, Noon and Williams proves to be entertaining and convincing.
It’s especially funny to see an acclaimed young talent such as Tremblay be put into a raunchy comedy. While he’s sweet and endearing in his previous efforts such as “Wonder,” he offers a more foul-mouthed version in “Good Boys.”
On the whole, the comedy hits more than it misses. Outside of the trio of youngsters, there’s some nice comedic bits from Forte, and even a surprise cameo. Furthermore, a paintball shootout inside a fraternity is one of the best examples of ironic comedy.
The film does attempt to hook the viewer by planting emotional beats throughout. These beats were earnest and usually worked. A subplot with Lucas and his parents was effective.
If I’m being critical, I found the film to exceed its grasp plot-wise. Despite a run time of 90 minutes, the film seemed to stretch its already thin story. It feels like there’s at least 10 minutes of filler in order to get the film to feature length.
Despite some shortcomings, “Good Boys” is the best comedy in theaters at the moment — although the film benefits from a lackluster summer of comedies. Nonetheless, fans of Rogen will likely find “Good Boys” to be an entertaining diversion.
Heightened by three excellent central performances and a decent array of laughs, “Good Boys” is a solid — if flawed — raunchy comedy.
“Good Boys” receives 3.25 stars out of 5. It is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 29 minutes.