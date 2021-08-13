If I asked you to think of a color, what would be the first color that came to mind?
Grab a piece of paper, and write for 10 minutes about any ideas you have that revolve around that color.
It’s a process known as “wild writing,” and it’s exactly what it sounds like.
The activity was the focus of a recent virtual camp for students to make writing more fun and engaging. It emphasizes experimental writing with the aim of finding out what techniques work well for the author.
The summer writing program for teens was led by the University of Iowa’s Youth Writing Project to develop writing skills in new and exciting ways, of which I had an opportunity to participate.
“Ultimately, we chose our programs for the sheer power of its innovation,” said Mallory Hellman, director of the Iowa Youth Writing Project and Magid Center for Undergraduate Writing. “In this camp, students try their hand at an array of experimental writing forms — OuLiPian constraints, ekphrasis, automatic/sensory writing and accessing the surreal. Whether a novice or a seasoned wordsmith, any student can fall in love with the craft using these techniques.”
Students were provided examples of how to use these approaches in regularly assigned papers and, as a result, improve their general writing abilities.
Having the opportunity to experiment with different writing styles was a unique experience that I loved. As a budding writer, I believe I have a greater understanding of what it means to think outside the box.
Julia Wohlstetter is a Master of Fine Arts candidate for poetry, and Valentina Rios Romero will be a Master of Fine Arts candidate for fiction in the fall. Both served as this year’s camp instructors. Both had a fun teaching style and knew how to make the subject engaging.
While Wohlstetter focuses on “wild writing,” Romero worked with students as part of another camp — “The Power of Friendship.” This camped focused on friendships, communication and the occasionally fraught power of chosen family.
Both camps covered a range of topics, including play, poetry and theater, and was incredibly easy to follow online.
As for me, today whenever I need an outlet to do something creative, I now hop on my laptop to stay in touch with my writing.